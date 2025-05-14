MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Under the patronage of: The Ministry of Defense, K.S.A, and General Directorate for Health services, Ministry of Defense

Under the patronage of: The Ministry of Defense, K.S.A, and General Directorate for Health services, Ministry of Defense, the International Pediatric Science conference takes off today in Riyadh, the leading event taking place from the 13th to the 15th of May, 2025 in Riyadh, in collaboration with Prince Sultan Military Medical City Continuing Professional Development Department, and participation of the Saudi Society of Pediatric Neurology.

The multidisciplinary conference brings together top local and regional doctors, researchers, and educators involved in pediatric and neonatal care, to discover innovation in pediatric healthcare, discuss emerging trends and inventions, exchange ideas, expand horizons, and learn from the leaders' new innovations the most critical issues in pediatrics including: nutrition, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, immunology, neurology, neonatal care and other Pediatric subspecialties.

In his opening remarks the conference chairman, Dr. Khalid Hundallah Consultant Pediatric Neurology, Chairman of Paediatric Department, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, Vice President, Saudi Pediatric Neurology Society, KSA. Said:“We are honored to hold the International Pediatric Science conference under the patronage of Prince Sultan Military Medical City, one of the leading healthcare institutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This pioneering regional event reflects our continued shared commitment to providing the best integrated healthcare for children by enhancing effective cooperation between various medical and nursing specialties and supporting bodies, ensuring that the child's health, psychological, and social needs are met in accordance with the highest international medical standards”.

“This prominent scientific event represents an integrated platform for exchanging experiences between a group of consultants, experts, and researchers specialized in pediatric medicine, to continue the pursuit of ensuring a better future for the next generation, and supporting scientific research, training, and continuous professional development for physicians, recognizing the importance of integration in providing safe, effective healthcare that relies on the latest scientific developments”. Added Dr. Khalid Hundallah.

The top paediatric experts will discuss a number of the most important topics in this field, including: Advances in Diagnosing and Treating Kawasaki Disease, Neurofibromatosis Type 1 and Plexiform Neurofibromas Current Landscape in KSA, emerging therapies and vaccines for RSV: A new era in Pediatric care, impact of pneumococcal vaccination on Pediatric health: Successes and future directions, Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome From diagnosis to management, the new update in outpatient Asthma management, Recurrent Pulmonary Infections: Appropriate diagnostic considerations. And more.

The conference Chairman is Dr. Khalid Hundallah Consultant Pediatric Neurology, Chairman of Paediatric Department, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, Vice President, Saudi Pediatric Neurology Society, KSA . And Chair of the of organizing committee is Dr. Khaled Baqais Pediatric Pulmonary Medicine Consultant, Head of Pulmonary Medicine Division, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, KSA . The organizing Committee includes Dr. Fahad Al-Abbas Pediatric Hematology & Oncology Consultant, Head of Pediatric Hematology Division, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, KSA , Dr. Abdulrahman Asiri Head of Pediatric Rheumatology Division, Executive Director of Academic Affairs, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, KSA , Dr. Faisal Al-Haffaf Pediatric Gastroenterology Consultant, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, KSA , Pediatric Hematology & Oncology Consultant, Head of Pediatric Hematology Division, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, KSA, Dr. Faten Al-Mijmaj Pediatric Endocrinology consultant, Head of Pediatric Endocrinology & Diabetes division, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, KSA , Dr. Majed Aloufi Pediatric Nephrology Consultant, Director of Pediatric Nephrology Department, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, KSA , Dr. Mansour AlQwaiee Pediatric Pulmonary Consultant, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, KSA, Ms. Reema Al-Zahrani Health Management Specialist, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, KSA .

And scientific committee includes : Prof. Fahad Bashiri Professor, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist and Epiliptologist, Department of Pediatrics, College of Medicine, King Saud University, President, Saudi Pediatric Neurology Society, KSA , Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Odayani Pediatric Infectious Disease Consultant, Director of Infection Control Center of Excellence, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, Associated Professor, Alfaisal University, KSA , Dr. Hassan Al-Ahmari Consultant General Pediatric Medicine, Head of General Pediatric Division, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, KSA , Dr. Malak Al-Samnan Consultant Neonatologist, Head of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, KSA , Dr. May Al-Barrak Consultant, Pediatrics Infectious Diseases, Head of Pediatrics Infectious Diseasees Division and Patient Safety Division, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, KSA , Dr. Mohammed Al-Shahrani Consultant Pediatric Hematology Oncology &BMT, Head unit of pediatric Bone Marrow transplant, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, KSA , Prof. Sarar Mohamed Professor and consultant of Pediatric Genetic and Metabolic medicine Head of Pediatric Metabolic and Genetic Medicine Division, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, KSA , Dr. Yasser Al-Saheel Consultant Pediatric Intensivist, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, KSA.