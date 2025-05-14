Goldfinch, Digital Genesis Launch $20 Million Web3 And AI Entertainment Venture At Cannes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cannes, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANNES, 17th May 2025 – On the sidelines of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, veteran producer and film financier) and the newly established, soon-to-be-publicunveil an ambitious multi-year collaborationa to reshape the future of media production through a joint financing partnership across the Web3 entertainment ecosystem via strategic acquisitions and growth capital.

This initiative will be powered by a USD $20 million fund injection led by the Digital Genesis SICAV RAIF Fund , with matched capital from Goldfinch International , the regional expansion holding company Goldfinch (UK), under the guidance of Goldfinch International's Managing Partner Justin Deimen (Media Policy Advisor, Producer and Creative Sector Investor) and Phil McKenzie, Goldfinch Holdings COO (Investor and Producer).

Patrice Poujol joins the partnership as a Strategic Advisor with his company Lumiere , the tokenized crowdfunding platform backed by Animoca Brands , Brinc , Rolling Stone and RS Productions , becoming the partnership's first investment acquisition and a key building block of the new ecosystem.









The partnership will be announced during the TechCannes Industry event at the Cannes Film Market on 17th May and will be followed by an active and immediate international activation calendar of investments and partnership deals. This will include the upcoming Indonesia Creative Investment Forum, a two-day event for creators, founders and investors co-hosted later this year in Indonesia by Goldfinch Indonesia following their recent partnership announcement with local investors Synco , Goshen Prime and the Indonesian Creative Ministry – where the first tech-driven products for Lumiere and The Squad will officially be launched to a consortium of global investors and public institutions.

Alongside Lumiere, the partnership already has a pipeline of concrete, industry-shaping initiatives primed for growth capital and expansion of its market capabilities. This includes The Squad, which is a next-generation Web3-native production studio built on the Film3 business model. Also included is MILC (Media Industry Licensing Content) metaverse, which will expand into becoming a B2B and B2C-ready experiential production environment, layered with integrated tools for finance, rights management, branded content, ad sales, and content distribution.

Hendrik Hey, Managing Director & Co-Founder of the Digital Genesis Fund says,“This must be what it felt like when the first Hollywood pioneers built their studios and set a new era of storytelling in motion. Today, we find ourselves at a similar turning point - but this time, the canvas is infinite: a three-dimensional, transparent, and interactive metaverse. Visual media is no longer locked inside a screen - it breathes, it responds, it surrounds us. We are no longer just creating content; we are building worlds. And in these worlds, everyone becomes part of the story.”

The partners have strategic partnerships with leading data centers and partners like ARCWARE (Germany) that will support high quality pixel streaming infrastructure, while a dedicated AI ecosystem will power automated production pipelines and intelligent licensing frameworks.

With this partnership, a global deal flow of tokenized IPs is being assembled, ready to offer co-production and co-financing opportunities to investors and studios worldwide.

About MILC

Hendrik Hey is the Founder of MILC (Media Industry Licensing Content), a pioneering company in the blockchain and metaverse space, with a strong background in media and content. MILC operates a real live metaverse platform that serves not only the media industry but also various industrial use cases. The company also focuses on Web3 consulting, aiming to support complex real-world industries on their way into Web3. MILC is a sister company of European media giant Welt der Wunder, which Hey founded over 25 years ago. For more information, please visit and

