Bandipora's Literary Legends Finally Get the Spotlight They Deserve

By Rayees Ahmad Kumar

Bandipora is a treasure trove of untold stories, home to poets, historians, and reformers whose legacies have shaped the region. Yet for years, these literary giants remained hidden from the younger generation, until now.

Tariq Shabnam, a young literary figure from Bandipora, has changed that with his new book, Bandipora Ki Aham Shakhsiyaat (Important Personalities of Bandipora).

Compiled with the help of Gh Rasool Rather Kohi, a retired government official and literary enthusiast, the book shines a light on thirteen key figures from the district, many of whom had been forgotten in the rapid march of time.

Published by GNK Publications, the 91-page book is a heartfelt tribute to Bandipora's intellectual and cultural heritage.

The book cover features photographs of these unsung literary giants, giving the reader a glimpse of the faces behind the words that shaped Bandipora's cultural landscape.

Each profile is meticulously crafted, offering insight into the lives and contributions of these figures.

Shabnam dedicates the work to his parents, with praise from prominent critics like Dr Riyaz Tawhidi, who commends the effort to preserve this invaluable literary history for future generations.

The earliest figure explored in the book is Pir Gh Hassan Shah Khoihami, a Persian poet and historian from the village of Gamroo. He authored Tawarikh-e-Hassan, an important historical account of Kashmir.

His work was instrumental in helping British official Sir Walter Lawrence write The Valley of Kashmir, a key text in understanding Kashmir's history.

Khoihami's role in preserving the region's historical narratives is remembered by Shabnam, who underscores the deep intellectual roots of Bandipora.

Another notable figure is Professor Mohiuddin Hajini, a prominent literary figure and social reformer from Hajin, Bandipora.

Hajini's contributions to Kashmiri literature are vast, with his drama Greas Sund Ghara (Peasant's Home) gaining widespread popularity. He was also a key figure in the establishment of the Adbi Markaz Kamraz, an influential literary forum.

Shabnam highlights how Hajini's work in both literature and social reform earned him a lasting place in Kashmir's intellectual tradition.

Professor Rashid Nazki, part of the renowned Nazki family, is another significant figure in Bandipora's literary history.

Nazki was a poet and translator, best known for his Kashmiri version of Qasida Burda Sharif, a revered Persian poem. His work helped bridge linguistic and cultural gaps, making classical Arabic and Persian literature accessible to Kashmiris.

Shabnam's portrayal of Nazki paints him as a towering figure who contributed immensely to the intellectual life of the region.

Shabnam also explores the life of Mohammad Ahsan Ahsan, a founding member of the Adbi Markaz Kamraz, whose unique writing style in both prose and poetry left an indelible mark on Kashmiri literature.

Ahsan's contributions are reflected in his multidimensional works, which have inspired generations of writers.

Ghulam Nabi Jan, a socio-political figure and freedom fighter, is another person featured in the book. Jan's activism led to his imprisonment, but his influence on local politics and his role in the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Trust between 1962 and 1965 cemented his place in history.

Shabnam's account of Jan's life brings to light his crucial role in shaping the region's socio-political landscape.

Dr Aziz Hajini, a poet and academic, is perhaps the most celebrated figure in the book. His work to preserve and promote the Kashmiri language, along with his extensive involvement in literary organizations, has made him a cornerstone of modern Kashmiri literature.

Shabnam's writing on Dr Hajini captures his contributions to education and his role in elevating Kashmiri poetry to new heights.

The book also highlights lesser-known figures like Mohammad Yousuf Rather, an engineering genius whose contributions to Kashmir's infrastructure were vast.

His untimely death in an explosion in 2004 led to the naming of the road from Jahangir Chowk to Batamaloo as Er Mohammad Yousuf Rather Avenue. It was a tribute to his service.

Other profiles in the book include Siyad Kashmiri, Shabnam's own schoolteacher, who was an unsung poet and educator, and Ghulam Ahmad (Ama), Ab Khaliq Bhat, Ataullah Bhat, and Moulana Gulzar Ahmad Lone, whose work in their respective fields had a lasting impact on the community.

Bandipora Ki Aham Shakhsiyaat is not just a book, it is an act of preservation and a reminder that literature and history are as much about people as they are about stories.

Rayees Ahmad Kumar is a Kashmir-based writer and columnist. His work focuses on culture, language, and education in the region.