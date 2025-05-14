403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UNIFIL Accuses Israeli Occupation Of Targeting Its Members
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 14 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expressed on Wednesday concern over the recent hostile attitude of Israeli occupation forces toward peacekeepers near the Blue Line in southern Lebanon.
UNIFIL reported that shots were fired, with one hitting a UNIFIL base, the first direct strike since the ceasefire on November 27.
They also noted at least four other incidents of gunfire near their positions, which they deemed a source of grave concern.
Additionally, UNIFIL highlighted an instance of hostile behavior when Israeli forces aimed a laser beam at peacekeepers conducting operations alongside the Lebanese Armed Forces near Maroun al-Ras.
An earlier incident on May 7 involved Israeli tanks targeting a UNIFIL patrol with lasers, while a drone followed the patrol closely.
UNIFIL reiterated its protest against these actions and called for respect of the safety of its personnel and property. (end)
fz
UNIFIL reported that shots were fired, with one hitting a UNIFIL base, the first direct strike since the ceasefire on November 27.
They also noted at least four other incidents of gunfire near their positions, which they deemed a source of grave concern.
Additionally, UNIFIL highlighted an instance of hostile behavior when Israeli forces aimed a laser beam at peacekeepers conducting operations alongside the Lebanese Armed Forces near Maroun al-Ras.
An earlier incident on May 7 involved Israeli tanks targeting a UNIFIL patrol with lasers, while a drone followed the patrol closely.
UNIFIL reiterated its protest against these actions and called for respect of the safety of its personnel and property. (end)
fz
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment