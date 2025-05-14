ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES HIGHLIGHTS OCTOBER 2025 EPICUREAN AND CULTURAL EXPEDITIONS WITH LIMITED AVAILABILITY

-Celebrates Travel Advisor Appreciation Month with Special Offer-

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages , the leader in yacht expedition cruising, is highlighting a trio of voyages with limited availability this October that explore Northern Europe and the continent's Atlantic coast. Additionally, in recognition of Travel Advisor Appreciation Month, advisors can earn a $500 gift card for every new booking on these voyages in addition to any June through October sailing booked by June 30, 2025. These voyages-featuring a celebrated astronomer, renowned chefs, photographers and wine experts-combine expert-led enrichment with luxurious discovery aboard the stylish expedition yachts World Voyager, World Navigator, and World Traveller.

"As we approach the summer season, owing so much of the strong European Epicurean and Cultural Expedition bookings' success to our travel advisor partners, we are pleased to offer a special incentive for the limited space that remains in 2025," shares James Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "These three sailings highlight the versatility of our small expedition yachts and the outstanding enrichment we offer on both Epicurean and Cultural Expeditions."

Below are October 2025 sailings with limited availability remaining:

World Voyager : Amsterdam to Dublin (10 nights) Departure: Oct. 1, 2025

Guests will set sail through Northern Europe in the company of Astronomer Jonathan Ward and Drone/Aerial Cinematographer Benjamin Lepoff. From Amsterdam's historic charm to the rugged Irish coastline, this voyage will feature enrichment programs including on-deck stargazing with advanced telescopes and exclusive photography workshops as part of the Atlas Focus Lab.

World Traveller : Lisbon to Las Palmas (9 nights) | Departure: Oct. 2, 2025

Culinary enthusiasts can delight in this southbound sailing alongside Culinary Lecturer and Cookbook Author Paulette Mitchell and Lecturer Michael Higgins. Guests will explore Portugal's coastal gems and the Canary Islands, enjoying regional tastings, cooking demos, and destination-focused lectures that enhance the flavors and history of each port.

World Navigator : Barcelona to Lisbon (8 nights) | Departure: Oct. 7, 2025

Set sail from Spain to Portugal on this Epicurean Expedition, ideal for food and culture enthusiasts. Enjoy culinary demos by a guest chef, a yachtsman cook-off, and a chef's market tour for an authentic taste of the region. Guests also receive a complimentary immersive experience in Seville, featuring a memorable Flamenco evening.

World Voyager: Dublin to Lisbon (10 nights) | Departure: October 11, 2025

This west-to-south Atlantic sailing features Television Host and Chef Christy Rost and Vintner Jon Schlegel, blending culinary excellence with wine education. Guests will experience food and wine pairings, market tours, and seminars highlighting European harvest traditions-all while traveling between two historic capitals, and enjoying an overnight in the UNESCO city of Bordeaux.

In celebration of Travel Advisor Appreciation Month, Atlas Ocean Voyages is saying thank you with a special limited-time bonus. Travel advisors receive a $500 gift card for each new booking made on select expeditions sailing June through October 2025. This exclusive appreciation offer is our way of recognizing your partnership and dedication. Act now-this incentive is available for new bookings only and must be booked by June 30, 2025.

For information and reservations, call a travel advisor or 44 or visit . Follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: facebook/AtlasOceanVoyages or instagram/AtlasOceanVoyages .

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages offers expedition voyages to Antarctica, the Arctic, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, South America and the Caribbean. Stylish and intimate expedition yachts featuring less than 100 suites and staterooms offering five-star comfort, from luxurious accommodations and an all-inclusive onboard experience to in-depth excursions. Fares include a Cultural Immersion tour, open bars aboard the ship, including craft beers, specialty coffees, and smoothies, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, an in-room coffee bar, prepaid gratuities, and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator was launched in 2021, World Traveller in 2022, and World Voyager joined the fleet in 2023.

