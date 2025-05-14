Why Digital Workplace Transformation Can't Wait - Insights From Lenovo

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- As Generative AI (Gen AI) reshapes how work gets done, companies that delay modernizing their digital workplaces risk falling behind. Lenovo's latest global research report, Igniting Real Workplace Transformation, reveals a stark reality: organizations recognize the opportunity Gen AI affords, but most have yet to take meaningful action.

Based on a survey of 600 IT leaders, while over 80% believe Gen AI will reshape how work gets done, only 39% say they are actively transforming their workplaces today. Even more striking, 89% agree that achieving AI's full benefits requires far more than deploying new tools - it demands a complete reinvention of the digital workplace.

True workplace transformation means reimagining how people, technology, and processes come together around a shared vision for innovation and growth.

"Organizations that define a clear, personalized vision for transformation - and act decisively - will be the ones who unlock Gen AI's full value," said Rakshit Ghura, Vice President and General Manager, Digital Workplace Solutions, Lenovo.

“Transformation is no longer a future ambition - it's a present necessity. Those who lead will redefine not only day-to-day work, but also what's possible for their people and businesses.”

The report identifies the top barriers slowing progress toward digital workplace transformation. It provides a clear, strategic roadmap to help organizations accelerate adoption, overcome complexity, and unlock Gen AI's full value.

The Future Workplace: Powered by Evolution

So, what does that look like? The future of work isn't just about adopting new tools - it's about unleashing new possibilities. Imagine a digital workplace where:



Hyper-personalized Gen AI tools eliminate friction in daily workflows-simplifying tasks, reducing delays, and enhancing focus

IT support is seamless and intuitive

Security and scalability happen effortlessly in the background Every employee is empowered to collaborate, create, and innovate

This is the evolution Lenovo envisions through Work Reborn - a future where rethinking work leads to happier employees and stronger business outcomes. Lenovo's Igniting Real Workplace Transformation is a resource for decision-makers ready to align vision with action, leading the way into a more dynamic era of work.

Download the full Igniting Real Workplace Transformation report now.

Lenovo is a trademark of Lenovo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2025 Lenovo Group Limited. All rights reserved.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink