Why Digital Workplace Transformation Can't Wait - Insights From Lenovo
Based on a survey of 600 IT leaders, while over 80% believe Gen AI will reshape how work gets done, only 39% say they are actively transforming their workplaces today. Even more striking, 89% agree that achieving AI's full benefits requires far more than deploying new tools - it demands a complete reinvention of the digital workplace.
True workplace transformation means reimagining how people, technology, and processes come together around a shared vision for innovation and growth.
"Organizations that define a clear, personalized vision for transformation - and act decisively - will be the ones who unlock Gen AI's full value," said Rakshit Ghura, Vice President and General Manager, Digital Workplace Solutions, Lenovo.
“Transformation is no longer a future ambition - it's a present necessity. Those who lead will redefine not only day-to-day work, but also what's possible for their people and businesses.”
The report identifies the top barriers slowing progress toward digital workplace transformation. It provides a clear, strategic roadmap to help organizations accelerate adoption, overcome complexity, and unlock Gen AI's full value.
The Future Workplace: Powered by Evolution
So, what does that look like? The future of work isn't just about adopting new tools - it's about unleashing new possibilities. Imagine a digital workplace where:
Hyper-personalized Gen AI tools eliminate friction in daily workflows-simplifying tasks, reducing delays, and enhancing focus
IT support is seamless and intuitive
Security and scalability happen effortlessly in the background
Every employee is empowered to collaborate, create, and innovate
This is the evolution Lenovo envisions through Work Reborn - a future where rethinking work leads to happier employees and stronger business outcomes. Lenovo's Igniting Real Workplace Transformation is a resource for decision-makers ready to align vision with action, leading the way into a more dynamic era of work.
Download the full Igniting Real Workplace Transformation report now.
Lenovo is a trademark of Lenovo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2025 Lenovo Group Limited. All rights reserved.
About Lenovo
Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub .
View source version on businesswire:
Permalink
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Whale.Io Accelerates Into Battlepass Season 2 With Double Lamborghinis And Epic Rewards
- MEXC Ventures Launches Ignitex: A $30 Million Initiative To Foster Web3 Talent And Innovation
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
CommentsNo comment