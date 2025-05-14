EUR/USD Signal Today 14/05: Bounce From Key Support (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 17th April gave a losing long trade from a bullish rejection of the support level identified at $1.1345.

Today's EUR/USD Signals

Risk 0.75%.



Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1241, $1.1272, or $1.1322.

Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1063.

Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.

Trades may only be taken prior to 5pm London time today Trade IdeasLong Trade Idea

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the price action that occurs at the given levels/USD Analysis

In my previous EUR/USD analysis about one month ago, I thought that the EUR/USD currency pair was likely to see a breakout to new highs, although maybe not on the day. This was a good and accurate call although, as I said, it did not happen that same day.

We have seen this pair turn bearish over recent days as the US Dollar found a bid again. Monday saw the price bounce just barely above a very key support level at $1.1063. However, that bullish move seems to have run out of steam, and the hourly price chart below clearly show a bearish topping out at the round number of $1.1200, suggesting today's short-term price movement is likely to be bearish.

There are no key support levels to watch for above $1.1063, so day traders should probably look for short trades. There might be support at about $1.1140 as this has recently been an inflection point.

If the price turns bullish and gets established above $1.1200, day traders will likely do better looking for long trades, although that might be tough as there are two resistance levels not far from there. Short trades below $1.1200 look a better bet.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

There is nothing of high importance scheduled today concerning the Euro or the USD.

