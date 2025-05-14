EUR/USD Signal Today 14/05: Bounce From Key Support (Chart)
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1241, $1.1272, or $1.1322. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1063. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
If the price turns bullish and gets established above $1.1200, day traders will likely do better looking for long trades, although that might be tough as there are two resistance levels not far from there. Short trades below $1.1200 look a better bet.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere is nothing of high importance scheduled today concerning the Euro or the USD.
Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here is our list of the top 5 Forex brokers worth checking out.-pp-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Whale.Io Accelerates Into Battlepass Season 2 With Double Lamborghinis And Epic Rewards
- MEXC Ventures Launches Ignitex: A $30 Million Initiative To Foster Web3 Talent And Innovation
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
CommentsNo comment