Road To 2026: Jordan's Extended Roster Revealed For High-Stakes Oman & Iraq Showdowns

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) – The national team gaffer, Jamal Sellami, and his technical staff have officially dropped a 34-man provisional roster as the "Nashama" gear up for crucial home and away training camps.These intense preparations are for the upcoming do-or-die World Cup 2026 third-round qualification clashes against Oman and Iraq.The initial call-up sheet boasts a mix of seasoned campaigners and promising talents, including: Yazid Abu Layla, Mohammad Al-Amwasi, Abdullah Al-Fakhouri, Noor Bani Attiah, Abdullah Naseeb, Yousef Abu Al-Jazar, Yazan Al-Arab, Hadi Al-Hourani, Saleem Obaid, Hussam Abu Al-Dahab, Mohammad Abu Al-Nadi, Ihsan Haddad, Adham Al-Quraishi, Ahmad Assaf, Khaled Zakaria, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Ibrahim Saadeh, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Rajaee Ayed, Obieda Al-Samrieh, Amer Jamous, Mohammad Al-Dawoud, Mohammad Abu Hasheesh, Muhannad Abu Taha, Ali Olwan, Mahmoud Mardi, Muhannad Samreen, Mohammad Al-Nasser, Mohammad Abu Zureiq, Ali Al-Azaizeh, Musa Al-Taamari, Rizq Bani Hani, Ibrahim Sabra, and Yazan Al-Naimat.The Nashama will hit the training ground in Amman next Saturday evening. The initial phase of the boot camp will feature local talents and a clutch of foreign-based pros, with a potential call-up for some U-23 starlets to join the ranks. The full foreign legion is set to link up with the squad for the subsequent training camps in Dammam and Muscat.Looking ahead, the Nashama are scheduled to jet off to Dammam on Saturday, May 24th, once the final squad is locked in. A vital warm-up fixture, a closed-door clash against regional rivals Saudi Arabia, is penned in for Friday, May 30th, to fine-tune tactics ahead of the crucial World Cup showdowns.The qualifying campaign trail will see Jordan first travel to tackle Oman on Thursday, June 5th, with kick-off at 7:00 PM at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. Then, it's a home-turf battle as they host Iraq on Tuesday, June 10th, under the lights at Amman International Stadium, with a 9:15 PM start.The Nashama are currently slugging it out in the fiercely contested Group B of the final World Cup qualification round. They hold a strong second spot with 13 points, breathing down the necks of group leaders South Korea (16 points). Iraq are hot on their heels in third with 12 points, while Oman (10 points), Palestine (6 points), and Kuwait (5 points) make up the rest of the table.The road to the 2026 World Cup sees the teams split into three groups of six. The top two finishers in each group punch their direct ticket to the 2026 global showpiece. Meanwhile, the third and fourth-placed sides from each group will battle it out in a nail-biting fourth qualification round for another shot at glory.