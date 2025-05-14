403
Amir, Trump Vow To Bolster Strategic Bilateral Relations
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held a session of official talks with President of the US of America, Donald Trump, at the Amiri Diwan Wednesday.
The talks began with His Highness the Amir welcoming the US president and his accompanying delegation and wishing them a pleasant stay. His Highness expressed his great delight at this historic visit - the first state visit by a US president to Qatar.
His Highness the Amir added the agenda will cover several issues, primarily investment, energy, and military and security cooperation.
Stressing the importance of establishing peace in the region, His Highness the Amir hailed his long-standing acquaintance with the president and his efforts to achieve peace in the region. His Highness the Amir hailed the president as a man of peace and voiced hopes that their shared aspirations will be attained.
Furthermore, His Highness the Amir expressed his happiness that the US will host the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the 2028 Olympic Games, highlighting the two sides' existing cooperation in this regard.
The US president extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the warm welcome and generous hospitality he and his accompanying delegation received.
Affirming his deep and long-standing friendly relations with His Highness the Amir since their first meeting, Trump expressed his aspirations for further cooperation with His Highness at the highest level to establish peace regionally and globally.
President Trump also expressed his deep gratitude to His Highness the Amir for his leadership and the mutual friendship that unites them.
The talks explored ways to boost existing strategic cooperation across various fields, primarily in defence, economy, investment, energy, education, and cybersecurity, as well as joint efforts to enhance international peace and security.
Also on the table were issues of common concern and the latest regional and international developments, particularly in the Middle East.
The session was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Amiri Diwan Chief Abdullah bin Mohammed al- Khulaifi, HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al- Kuwari, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani al-Thani, along with Their Excellencies the Ministers and senior officials.
On the US side, the session was attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, along with senior officials and members of the official delegation accompanying president.
His Highness the Amir and the US president held a one-on-one discussion on bilateral relations, regional and international developments, and joint efforts to promote peace and stability.
Upon arriving at the Amiri Diwan, the US president was accorded an official reception ceremony that included a 21-gun salute. Also, there was an Ardha dance performance in front of the Amiri Diwan, featuring cavalry teams, including purebred Arabian horses and camels, symbolising the Qatari environment and authentic national heritage.
