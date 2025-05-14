Still CSB: Connecticut School Of Broadcasting Reintroduces Identity As CSB Media Arts Center

CSB Media Arts Center is home to Connecticut School of Broadcasting

With the rise of streaming platforms, podcasts, and digital media, the demand for content creators, editors, and producers, continues to grow.

CSB Students in our Podcast Studio

Where Media Careers Begin

- Jim Robinson, PresidentFARMINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Media School formerly known as Connecticut School of Broadcasting is reintroducing its identity and legacy under its updated name, CSB Media Arts Center . Founded by legendary broadcaster Dick Robinson in 1964, the School has provided hands-on media training for over six decades. The name change, implemented in 2020, reflects the evolution of the media landscape and the institution's expanded programming-but not a departure from its roots.“The initials 'CSB' have always meant opportunity in media. That hasn't changed-only the world around us has,” said Jim Robinson, President of CSB Media Arts Center.“We may go by CSB Media Arts Center now, but at our core, we're the same hands-on, real-world training center we've always been.”LEGACY OF THE NAME 'CSB'For many alumni and media professionals,“CSB” has long served as shorthand for Connecticut School of Broadcasting. That identity endures. The adoption of the name CSB Media Arts Center formalized the school's evolution while preserving its trusted initials.CSB continues to stand for Connecticut School of Broadcasting.CSB continues to provide practical, career-focused media education.CSB remains a family-founded and operated institution committed to student success.EXPANDED OFFERINGS TO MATCH AN EVOLVING INDUSTRYAs the media industry has transformed, so too has CSB's curriculum. Today's program offerings reflect a broader spectrum of content creation and digital storytelling, including:Broadcast MediaFilmmaking & Video ProductionSocial Media MarketingWeb Design & DevelopmentThese programs are available at multiple CSB campuses . Most can be completed in a matter of months, providing an accelerated path to industry-relevant skills without the financial burden or time commitment of a traditional four-year degree.NAME CHANGE REFLECTS GROWTH, NOT DEPARTUREThe transition to CSB Media Arts Center was not a rebranding for rebranding's sake. It was a strategic evolution grounded in 60+ years of experience. The change was made to better represent the diversity of media arts disciplines now taught, while continuing to honor the institution's legacy.“Our alumni still recognize the initials. The mission remains the same,” Robinson added.“This is the same family-owned institution with a new name that better fits the future.”About CSB Media Arts CenterWhere Media Careers Begin1-800-887-2346CSB Media Arts Center-home of Connecticut School of Broadcasting-is a nationally recognized media school offering fast, hands-on instruction in broadcasting, filmmaking, social media, and digital content. Since 1964, CSB has helped launch thousands of careers through real-world education led by working professionals.Campus Locations:Farmington, CT (Hartford/Springfield area)Stratford, CT (New Haven/Fairfield area)Cherry Hill, NJ (Philadelphia area)North Palm Beach, FL (West Palm Beach area)

Some students don't thrive in lecture halls. They don't light up for algebra or chemistry. They light up behind a camera... In a studio... On a set.

