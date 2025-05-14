Arrive AI Secures Direct Listing On Nasdaq Stock Exchange

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Arrive AI's Nasdaq listing marks the culmination of a significant journey," said Arrive AI Founder and CEO Dan O'Toole. "Building upon our initial patent filing in 2014, we've relentlessly refined our technology and unique positioning in last-mile logistics. Today signifies a new dawn of secure, autonomous package delivery. We owe this milestone to our nearly 5,000 investors who believed in us since the start."

Arrive AI makes autonomous delivery work, ensuring security and chain-of-custody to the intended recipients at the right time. The company provides tracking data, smart logistics alerts and advanced custody controls to secure last-mile delivery for shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. Arrive AI's foundational patent – for a universal access point that asynchronously interacts with people, robots and drones – was filed four days before Amazon's. Since then, the company has expanded its IP portfolio to include numerous claims and patents such as climate assistance and anti-theft features.

"With Arrive AI, you get a network and a platform. Our value proposition lies in building the essential and patent-protected infrastructure – a universal network of intelligent endpoints – that underpins our entire autonomous delivery ecosystem," O'Toole said. "We leverage data technology and artificial intelligence to simplify last mile service, avoid failed deliveries, streamline processes to increase efficiencies and improve partner and end user outcomes. Our long-term objective is to achieve critical data mass to create a platform for additional innovative services."

Prior to its direct public listing, Arrive AI raised nearly $12 million, largely via crowdfunding and secured $40 million in funding from an institutional investor.

Arrive AI Chief Financial Officer Todd Pepmeier said the direct listing "will enable the company to raise capital through public means and fuel our growing revenue streams."

Maxim Group LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Arrive AI in connection with the direct listing.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI's patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from a smart, AI-powered mailbox, whether by drone, ground robot or human courier. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless and convenient. Its system integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting and security systems to streamline the entire last-mile delivery experience.

