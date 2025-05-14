Achieving UCL Qualification Is Least Man Utd Can Do For Suffering Fans, Says Dalot

MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, May 14 (IANS) Manchester United fullback Diogo Dalot admitted that the team has not lived up to the standards of the club this season but said that securing UEFA Champions League qualification is the least they could do as the fans have suffered as much as the players this season.

Manchester United currently sit in 16th place in the Premier League table, their worst ever domestic season by far, but can still end their season with a trophy, having reached the finals of the Europa League, where they will face England rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

“Winning the Europa League would mean less bad than the season actually is. Everybody knows this is not the standard for the club, nowhere near it. What we have been doing this season is not what this club deserves, so I think it is the least we could do for the fans because they suffer as much as us.

“We have one more opportunity to be in the Champions League and to win a major competition, that is where we want to be, and if we have that opportunity, we need to grab it,” said Dalot in the press conference ahead of the finals next Thursday (IST).

Joining Dalot was head coach Ruben Amorim, who has shown he is not one to shy away from having difficult and honest conversations during his brief time in England.

The Portuguese head coach had blatantly said he may have to quit his current position, despite showing promise through his tenure, if the results continue after their 0-2 loss vs West Ham on Sunday.

When asked about those comments, Amorim explained,“I am far from quitting. What I'm saying is since I arrived here I talk about standards. I cannot see the team having these results in the Premier League and say nothing and not take responsibility”.

Although United will be expecting a tough fight against Spurs, they can take solace from the fact that the North London club is lingering below them on the points table at 17th place after having a horror season themselves.