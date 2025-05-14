Parsa Launches First Exchange For Range Perpetuals: A New Way To Trade Onchain Volatility

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perpetual futures have been the go-to trading instrument in crypto for years. They're efficient, familiar, and easy to use. But they only let traders take one kind of position: up or down. Options offer more flexibility, but high costs and complexity have hindered their adoption onchain.

Parsa is introducing Range Perpetuals , a derivative designed around trading price ranges instead of just price direction. The protocol is now live on mainnet, launching with its first market - SOL Daily.

Range Perps lets traders choose a specific price band, like $145 to $150, and earn depending on the precision of the price prediction. This structure opens up strategies that aren't possible with traditional perps; traders can now benefit from sideways markets, build positions around volatility, or take views on how duration the price of the underlying asset will stay within a zone. The mechanics are simple, but the strategies can be as nuanced as traders want them to be.

Parsa is the first exchange built specifically for this kind of trading. It uses a tick-based system where each range has its own price, and all trades settle through the protocol itself without the need for traditional liquidity providers. The trading interface is straightforward and updates in real time, showing clear yield and PnL for each position. More assets and shorter or longer timeframes will roll out soon.

“Perps changed the game for DeFi trading, but they don't capture everything,” said Niteesh Settypalli, cofounder.“Range Perps let you trade how the market behaves, not just up or down.”

In traditional finance, traders have long used volatility-focused products to express more complex views on the market with U.S. options markets alone clearing over 12 billion contracts in 2024, representing trillions in notional exposure. Range Perps bring that concept onchain in a way that's simple to use and built for crypto.

Parsa is now live at parsa.finance , with more updates coming soon.

About Parsa

Parsa is the first decentralized exchange for Range Perpetuals, a new class of onchain derivatives that allow traders to earn funding yield within defined price bands. Founded by a team of DeFi-native builders and researchers, Parsa makes it possible to trade volatility, time, and price behavior through a simple, composable product built for the next generation of crypto markets.

