APMIC Unveils Next-Gen Model Fine-Tuning & Distillation Solution, Powered By NVIDIA Blackwell, At COMPUTEX 2025

According to Bedrock Security's 2025 Enterprise Data Security Confidence Index published in March, 70% of cybersecurity professionals in the U.S. cited AI and machine learning data governance as their top security concern this year. This underscores the rising demand for secure, private AI deployment and data governance. APMIC has introduced the S1 Model Fine-Tuning and Distillation Solution, built on NVIDIA NeMoTM and NIMTM, offering a full AI lifecycle from training to testing, with containerized deployment options for on-premises or private clouds. Supporting both tool-based rentals and ODM customization, the solution enables enterprises to quickly build their own "AI enterprise brain."

The solution leverages a Teacher-Student framework, optimizing open-source models with internal data and distilling them into lightweight versions, retaining performance while reducing resource usage. With full support for private infrastructure, it empowers enterprises to develop secure, efficient, and tailored AI environments.

"When adopting AI, enterprises often struggle with limited computing power, lack of specialized teams, and difficulty transforming internal knowledge into valuable model assets." Said APMIC Founder and CEO Jerry Wu. "The S1 Model Fine-Tuning and Distillation Solution was developed to help companies fully own their AI capabilities, eliminating reliance on generic external models. We believe AI should not be the exclusive domain of cloud giants. Our goal is to make enterprise-grade AI accessible to all organizations, enhancing knowledge efficiency while safeguarding data security and deployment flexibility."

Accelerating Enterprise AI with Advanced Hardware: First in Taiwan to Deploy NVIDIA B200 GPU

APMIC is also the first software provider in Taiwan to fully adopt the NVIDIA B200 GPU based on the next-generation Blackwell architecture, stepping confidently into a new era of AI computing. Compared to its predecessor, the B200 delivers significantly improved performance in LLM training and inference, enhanced FP4 computational efficiency, and higher memory bandwidth-addressing key compute limitations faced by enterprises in large model fine-tuning and compression.

With APMIC's S1 solution, enterprises can fully leverage the B200's computing capabilities within existing hardware infrastructures, dramatically accelerating model development, deployment, and inference while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO). This upgrade lays a strong foundation for autonomous AI architectures and paves the way for internalizing AI assets, turning AI from a concept into a daily operational reality.

During COMPUTEX 2025, APMIC will present its latest S1 Model Fine-Tuning and Distillation Solution at the NVIDIA Inception booth (S0724) and Garage+ booth (S0324) in the InnoVEX area. On May 22 at 11:00 AM, Founder and CEO Jerry Wu will speak at NVIDIA GTC Taipei on optimizing LLMs through multi-phase training and distillation. On May 19, Director of AI Ecosystem Strategy Yvonne Tsai will join the HPE & NVIDIA Private Cloud Conference to discuss enterprise adoption of specialized model fine-tuning.

APMIC Booth Info: InnoVEX 2025 – S0724



About APMIC

APMIC (Accelerate Private Machine Intelligence Company) is a leading provider of enterprise-grade AI solutions, founded in Taiwan in 2017. Specializing in natural language understanding (NLU) technology, APMIC offers localized large language models and solutions, including PrivAI, an enterprise private AI solution; CaiGunn, a one-stop AI chatbot development platform; and the S1 Model Fine-Tuning and Distillation solution, developed specifically for enterprises as a model customization service. These solutions enable businesses to develop AI capabilities without programming by simply uploading documents. With applications in over 1,100 enterprises across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and retail, as well as government departments, APMIC is dedicated to equipping every company with AI solutions, empowering everyone to seamlessly be part of the AI revolution.

For more information, visit APMIC's official website:

