Immersive Technology Business Intelligence Report 2024-2030: Integration Of AR/VR Expands Opportunities Across Multiple Industries, Real-Time Interactivity Drives Adoption Of Immersive Technologies

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immersive Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Immersive Technology was valued at US$44.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$184.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Immersive Technology market.

The growth in the Immersive Technology market is driven by several factors, including rising consumer demand for interactive and personalized experiences, technological advancements in AR and VR devices, and increasing adoption across diverse industries. The gaming and entertainment industries have been early adopters, leveraging immersive solutions to create engaging experiences that boost user retention and monetization. The healthcare sector is also a significant driver, with immersive technology enabling innovative applications in therapy, training, and patient care.



In retail and e-commerce, immersive technology is helping businesses enhance customer experiences and improve conversion rates through AR-enabled shopping tools and VR showrooms. Corporate training and education sectors are adopting immersive platforms for cost-effective and impactful skill development. Additionally, government initiatives promoting digital transformation and investments in 5G infrastructure have created a favorable environment for immersive technology adoption. As consumer expectations for engaging, immersive experiences continue to grow, the market is set to expand rapidly, offering new opportunities for businesses to innovate and thrive.

How Is Immersive Technology Transforming User Interaction?

Immersive technology is redefining how individuals interact with digital content by creating realistic, interactive, and engaging environments through technologies like virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR). Unlike traditional digital experiences confined to screens, immersive technology allows users to step into a virtual world or enhance their real-world surroundings with digital overlays. This transformation is driving applications across industries, including entertainment, education, healthcare, and retail, where immersive solutions enable more meaningful and impactful user interactions.

In entertainment, immersive technology has introduced VR gaming, AR-enhanced concerts, and 360-degree films, offering audiences a level of engagement previously unattainable. Healthcare professionals are leveraging VR for pain management, surgical simulations, and mental health therapies, allowing for innovative and effective patient care. In education, immersive platforms bring complex concepts to life, offering hands-on virtual labs, historical reconstructions, and interactive learning modules that boost student engagement and retention. As businesses and consumers continue to seek deeper, more interactive experiences, immersive technology is positioned as a key enabler of this transformation.

Why Are Businesses Adopting Immersive Technology Across Sectors?

The growing adoption of immersive technology by businesses across sectors is driven by its ability to enhance customer engagement, improve training outcomes, and optimize operational efficiency. In retail, AR applications allow consumers to virtually try on products, visualize furniture in their homes, or explore digital storefronts, elevating the shopping experience. Similarly, in real estate, VR tours enable potential buyers to explore properties remotely, saving time and resources while broadening market reach.

Corporate training programs have also embraced immersive technology, offering VR simulations for scenarios like emergency response, machinery operation, and soft skills training. These applications provide a safe, controlled, and cost-effective environment for skill development. Manufacturing and industrial sectors are using immersive technology to optimize design processes, visualize prototypes, and streamline supply chain management through digital twins. The versatility of immersive technology across multiple domains has made it an indispensable tool for businesses aiming to innovate and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

How Are Advancements in Hardware and Software Accelerating Immersive Technology Adoption?

The rapid evolution of both hardware and software is driving the widespread adoption of immersive technology. Advances in VR and AR headsets, such as improved resolution, lighter designs, and better field of view, have enhanced user comfort and experience. Haptic feedback systems now provide tactile sensations, adding a new dimension to immersion by allowing users to feel virtual objects. Innovations in spatial audio create realistic soundscapes that deepen the sense of presence in virtual environments.

On the software side, improvements in AI and machine learning have enabled real-time personalization of immersive experiences. For instance, AI-driven content adaptation tailors experiences to individual preferences, while advanced 3D modeling tools make it easier to create highly detailed and realistic virtual worlds. Cloud computing and 5G connectivity have also contributed significantly by facilitating seamless and scalable deployment of immersive solutions. These technological advancements have made immersive technology more accessible to businesses and consumers alike, driving its integration into a growing number of applications.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

Report Scope

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Barco NV, Google Cloud, HTC Corporation, IBM Corporation, Magic Leap, Inc. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Segments:



Component (Immersive Technology Hardware, Immersive Technology Software / Platform, Immersive Technology Services)

Technology (Virtual Reality (VR) Technology, Augmented Reality (AR) Technology, Mixed Reality (MR) Technology, Other Technologies)

Application (Training & Learning Application, Emergency Services Application, Product Development Application, Sales & Marketing Application, Other Applications). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Attributes:

