Kingdom & Co. Featured On Marthastewart For Bold, Beautiful Powder Room Design

- Brian Horner, co-founder of Kingdom & Co. LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kingdom & Co. , the Las Vegas-based design-build firm celebrated for its refined yet approachable aesthetic, has been featured in Martha Stewart's latest editorial: “25 Powder Room Ideas That Prove This Small Space Can Have a Big Impact.”The article highlights standout ideas from top designers across the country, including two distinctive powder rooms by Kingdom & Co., each exemplifying the firm's signature balance of bold creativity and timeless sophistication.One design features a striking wallpaper moment, where moody tones and layered textures create an unforgettable experience within a compact footprint. The other showcases a serene, earthy retreat with natural stone, warm neutrals, and clean lines; bringing a sense of calm, refinement, and organic beauty to the space.“This recognition from Martha Stewart, an iconic name in home and lifestyle, is an exciting moment for our team,” said Brian Horner, co-founder of Kingdom & Co.“We believe every space, no matter how small, is a chance to tell a story, and the powder room is one of our favorite places to make a bold and beautiful impact.”The feature celebrates Kingdom & Co.'s talent for transforming even the most intimate spaces into meaningful design moments. From ground-up builds to luxury renovations, the firm continues to craft homes that balance thoughtful detail with expressive style.Read the full feature on MarthaStewart and see how Kingdom & Co. brings life to the smallest spaces.About Kingdom & Co.Kingdom & Co. is a full-service design-build firm based in Las Vegas, NV. Known for transforming spaces with intention, creativity, and craftsmanship, the firm offers comprehensive residential renovations, interior design services, and custom new builds. Featured by HGTV, Architectural Digest, Martha Stewart, and other leading platforms, Kingdom & Co. blends timeless style with modern luxury to create homes that feel curated, functional, and unforgettable.

