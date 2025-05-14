TEEING OFF WITH PURPOSE: STACEY SOANS LAUNCHES FAIRWAYS & FEMININITY

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The new book celebrates the intersection of sport, self-discovery, and the feminine journey across global fairways

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author and wellness advocate Stacey Soans is proud to announce the launch of her new book, Fairways & Femininity: The Modern Woman's Guide to Golf , a compelling fusion of golf, global exploration, and the deeply personal female experience. More than just a celebration of sport, Soans' work captures the grace, resilience, and authenticity of women who show up fully, whether on the green or in the boardroom.Bridging the worlds of wellness, networking, and golf, Fairways & Femininity offers readers an introspective and empowering journey. The book spans iconic golf courses around the world, weaving in the stories of women who use the game to compete as well as connect, reflect, and grow. Soans' book embodies how golf becomes a metaphor for life, revealing lessons in patience, precision, and presence.“I wrote Fairways & Femininity to tell the story I didn't see represented enough,” said Stacey Soans.“This book is for every woman who has ever stood at the edge of a challenge and swung with everything she had. It's about grace under pressure, building community, and embracing your full self, whether you're lining up a putt or walking into a room where you feel outnumbered. It's about showing up, unapologetically, in every space you occupy.”Soans' writing is rich with travel stories, reflections on health and well-being, and practical insights into using golf as a space for personal and professional growth. The book also sheds light on how the traditionally male-dominated sport is transforming, welcoming new voices and stories that are helping redefine the modern fairway.Set against backdrops from across the globe, Fairways & Femininity is as visually inspiring as it is emotionally resonant. Each chapter invites readers into a world where wellness meets ambition, and where elegance and tenacity walk hand-in-hand. Fairways & Femininity is available through major retailers.###For more news and information about Fairways & Femininity and Stacey Soans, please visit .XXX

Media Relations

Media Relations

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.