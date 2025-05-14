Ceasefire Declared In Libya's Tripoli After Overnight Militia Clashes

MENAFN - IANS) Tripoli, May 14 (IANS) Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) declared a ceasefire on Wednesday following intense overnight clashes between rival militias that spread into central and residential districts of the capital, prompting international calls to protect civilians and prevent further escalation.

Fighting erupted overnight between forces loyal to Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah, including the 444 Brigade, and militias aligned with Abdel Raouf Kara, head of the Special Deterrence Force.

Residents reported hearing sustained gunfire into the morning, as the Libyan Red Crescent said it had recovered a body in downtown Tripoli. The scale of casualties remains unclear.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya condemned the violence and attacks on civilian areas, warning that harm to non-combatants and infrastructure "may constitute crimes under international law."

The GNU's Defence Ministry said the ceasefire took effect by midday, with buffer forces deployed to separate combatants and stabilise flashpoints.

The latest fighting follows deadly confrontations on Monday between Dbeibah-aligned forces and the Stability Support Apparatus (SSA), after the killing of SSA Commander Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, widely known as Ghaniwa, Xinhua news agency reported.

A senior official said al-Kikli was killed inside a facility controlled by the 444 Brigade, led by Mahmoud Hamza, a militia leader aligned with Dbeibah. His death triggered a wave of retaliatory clashes, leaving at least six dead, according to security sources. The reports about al-Kikli's death coincided with residents of parts of southern Tripoli confirming hearing sounds of intense gunfire involving heavy weapons, as other areas of Tripoli are experiencing serious security tensions.

Libya remains deeply divided more than a decade after the 2011 ousting of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi. The eastern-based government is backed by the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar, while the UN recognises the western-based Government of National Unity. Within the Western-based government, rival armed factions continue to compete for power.