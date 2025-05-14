Liquid Web Expands London Data Center For Ultra-Fast, Reliable Cloud Hosting In Europe

The new London data center delivers ultra-low latency, boosts performance, and supports local customers across Europe.

Expanding High-Performance Cloud Hosting to the UK and Europe

With the new London data center , businesses in the UK and across Europe can now experience:



Ultra-Faster Load Times - Dramatically reduced latency ensures quicker site loading and application performance.

Enhanced Geographic Flexibility - Host data closer to your European customers for improved user experience. Enterprise-Level Reliability - Proven hosting infrastructure trusted by thousands of developers, digital agencies, and SMBs worldwide.

London joins Amsterdam as Liquid Web's second cloud VPS-enabled data center in Europe.

Along with U.S.-based locations in Lansing, Michigan, and Phoenix, Arizona , this expansion enhances global coverage, ensuring even lower latency and better performance for businesses operating across regions.

The London launch also reinforces Liquid Web's commitment to expanding its global presence and meeting customers where they are, and follows on the heels of Liquid Web's recent bare metal data center expansion in San Jose, Ashburn, and Sydney.

Essential Features That Set Liquid Web's Cloud Hosting Apart

Liquid Web's cloud hosting solutions combine dedicated hosting performance with unmatched cloud flexibility, powered by our exclusive Cloud Studio API. Customers benefit from seamless scalability, easily transitioning from a cloud VPS to a single-tenant bare metal cloud dedicated server with just one click, all within fully managed Linux or Windows environments.

Key Features:



Built-in Redundancy – Each VPS is hosted on a resilient cloud infrastructure, offering high availability and automatic failover.

Optimized for Your Workload – Choose from general compute, memory optimized or CPU optimized to get the exact right VPS for your business.

Advanced Security – DDoS protection, integrated firewall, and Cloudflare® CDN options help safeguard websites and applications.

Developer-Friendly Tools – A robust, well-documented, and developer-friendly API, SSH access, full root control, and support for a wide range of programming languages and frameworks. Intuitive Management – Use cPanel, Plesk, or InterWorx control panels for easy site and server management, along with full server monitoring and performance insights.

Driving Global Growth With Strategic Infrastructure Investments

"At Liquid Web, delivering high-performance, scalable, and reliable enterprise-grade hosting is our core mission. With our new London data center, we're significantly enhancing performance and reliability for customers across Europe, while delivering ultra-low latency, exceptional cloud hosting, and robust local support people can count on," says Ryan MacDonald, Chief Technology Officer at Liquid Web. "This marks a significant milestone in Liquid Web's global infrastructure strategy, one of many exciting expansions to come."

This strategic expansion solidifies Liquid Web's position as a leader in high-performance hosting, delivering enterprise-grade reliability, cutting-edge technology, and expert support, all at a competitive price.

By continually investing in its infrastructure, Liquid Web empowers more businesses with the speed, scalability, and security they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive digital-first environment.

Discover the difference Liquid Web's cloud enabled London data center can make for your business. Visit LiquidWeb or get started with cloud hosting today.

About Liquid Web

As a cornerstone of CloudOne Digital, Liquid Web provides an award-winning, flexible hosting platform designed to scale with SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies that power them, delivering mission-critical performance for sites, stores, and applications. With over 25 years of innovation, Liquid Web goes beyond traditional hosting by offering seamless, best-in-class experiences where users aren't confined to rigid plans or fixed resources. Liquid Web is built on industry-leading infrastructure and is trusted by nearly 200,000 customers worldwide, with an unwavering commitment to reliability and a world-class team of experts dedicated to delivering excellence 24/7/365. Recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 12 years, they empower businesses with a hosting experience as dynamic as their ambitions.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Contact Name: Amanda Valle

Title: Global Director

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Liquid Web