Brazilian President Demands Equal Ties with U.S., Commends China
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated on Wednesday that his country seeks a relationship of equality with the United States, rather than accepting the U.S. as a "world policeman." He also expressed optimism that Washington would acknowledge and respect Brazil’s sovereignty.
During his visit to China, Lula commended the country as a “key model” for economic progress in the modern era, according to a news outlet.
Speaking at a news conference in Beijing, Lula outlined Brazil’s intention to collaborate with China to “safeguard multilateralism, oppose protectionism and promote free trade.”
“Today, China is not only a role model for Brazil, but also for countries around the world. We need to study how China lifted 800 million people out of poverty. This is a miracle," he stated.
Lula arrived in China on Sunday for an official state visit, which included participating in a bilateral forum between Beijing and South American nations.
He took aim at the United States and the European Union, criticizing them for failing to invest adequately in Central and Latin America. In contrast, he applauded China’s contributions to the development of less affluent countries.
Lula expressed his desire for the United States to respect Brazil’s autonomy, while also pointing out America’s substantial trade surplus with Brazil.
"We don't need a big boss or a world policeman. What we want is an equal partnership," Lula noted.
On the topic of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Lula emphasized the importance of pursuing political dialogue and peaceful resolutions.
Lula held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday. This marks his sixth official trip to China and the second since 2023.
