Oman Sail chosen as hosts for the inaugural World Sailing Inclusion Championships
(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) 14 May 2025, Muscat – Oman Sail is incredibly proud to have been selected to host the first edition of the World Sailing Inclusion Championships. Due to be held from 30 November to 8 December 2025 at the Mussanah Sailing School, with the official opening ceremony to be held on the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
The event will champion the diverse community of sailors with disabilities and provide a unique platform for Para classified athletes to compete alongside other athletes with disabilities who do not classify under the IPC Classification code. Competition is due to be held in RS Venture Connect, RS21, Wingfoil and ILCA (Special Olympic) categories.
Over 200 sailors from around the world are expected for the week-long regatta, as well as coaches and support staff who will be present in Mussanah for the World Sailing Inclusive Development Programme (IDP) to be held over three days prior to the championship. The IDP will connect sailors with coaches and instructors from World Sailing to help develop national Para Inclusive sailing programmes and provide guidance for sailing coaches and the sailors themselves.
The event will also include a tourism day to share Oman’s rich cultural heritage with visitors from around the world.
Dr Khamis Al Jabri, CEO of Oman Sail, said, “It is a great honour to host the first edition of such an important regatta. We are incredibly proud of our achievements in breaking down barriers in sailing, showcasing diversity within the sport, and supporting people with disabilities to live an active and fulfilling life on the water through our SailFree programmeme. Mussanah has proven to be an excellent venue for sailing championships of all sizes, with world class facilities, accommodation and accessibility on-site, and we look forward to welcoming the world to Oman later this year and helping Para Inclusive Sailing to grow.”
Jim Morris, World Sailing Director of Events, said, “We are delighted to award the inaugural edition of the World Sailing Inclusion Championships to the Sultanate of Oman and Oman Sail. The bid encapsulates the spirit of inclusive sailing with particular attention to the diversity of the sailing community and accessibility, as well as sustainability and long-term benefits for sailors within the region and across Asia. The Inclusive Development Programmeme, held before the championship begins, will also help to enhance the SailFree programme in Oman, and provide guidance for our members as they seek to develop similar programmes to grow the sport.”
Hannah Stodel, Para World Sailing Manager, added, “The introduction of the World Sailing Inclusion Championships is an invaluable addition to the sailing calendar. As a dedicated Para Inclusive Sailing event we are showing that in this sport we are all in the same boat and can all compete at the highest levels. Mussanah is an excellent host venue with world class facilities and an impressive history of hosting Para Sailing events. We look forward to developing a vitally important regatta for the sailing community and helping Para Inclusive Sailing to grow globally.”
The Oman Sail Sailing School in Mussanah has previously hosted the RS Venture Connect World Championships in 2022 and is home to the region’s first sailing programme for people with disabilities, SailFree, run in partnership with bp Oman and the Oman Paralympic Association. The venue has also been designated a Category A High Performance Centre by the Asian Sailing Federation (ASAF).
