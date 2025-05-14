Standard Textile Recognized As A US Best Managed Company For Fifth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The 2025 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance. Designees drove their businesses forward while remaining dedicated to their people and focusing on their customers. Advanced technology including AI took a center role for most of these companies, to create efficiencies and enhance the quality of products and experiences.

"Being named a US Best Managed Company for the fifth year in a row is an incredible honor, and it is a powerful endorsement of our strategy, culture, and people," said Alex Heiman, President of Standard Textile. "This recognition reflects our commitment to doing things right and delivering value both to our team and our customers. We're excited to keep pushing forward and continuing to make an impact."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 44 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices - strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit .

About Standard Textile

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. With more than 150 patents issued, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of total solutions in the institutional textiles and apparel markets. Leveraging textile design, manufacturing, and laundry expertise, and its global infrastructure, this company serves customers in the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, workwear, and consumer markets worldwide. For more information visit standardtextile .

