Onestream Unveils Productivity Tools And Platform Enhancements To Help Teams Move Faster, Analyze Smarter And Scale With Confidence

OneStream Allocations, Analytic Drill-Down and Admin Assist to help Finance leaders navigate variability with confidence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream, the leading enterprise finance management platform unifying core financial and operational functions, today announced a series of powerful enhancements at its Splash 2025 user conference. These include a suite of Productivity Tools new from OneStream, a certified Power BI Connector integration with Microsoft Fabric, and the release of Version 9 of the OneStream Platform.

"At a time of uncertainty, businesses need a hero," said Tom Shea, CEO, OneStream, in his vision keynote at Splash. "Today's news shows how we're putting the power of automation, insight, and self-service directly into the hands of finance teams – in the software they use the most – so they can drive productivity, efficiency and become more agile at a time of increased volatility."

The OneStream Productivity Tools, which are solutions OneStream acquired from a partner, are designed to help finance teams move faster, reduce reliance on technical resources, and gain deeper insights with less effort. They include:



Allocations : A no-coding required solution that empowers teams to build and manage allocation models with ease-no technical expertise required. Finance professionals gain full control and visibility over allocation logic to improve transparency and speed.



Analytic Drill-Down: A dynamic interface enabling front-line users to drill into multiple dimensions at once for real-time variance analysis- reducing the amount of clicks required and accelerating decision-making.

Admin Assist: A suite of over 35 powerful reports and utilities that simplify security, metadata, and performance management-freeing up administrators to focus on higher-value tasks.

Power BI Connector for Microsoft Fabric to Unlock New Insights Across the Business

Building on last year's release of the OneStream Certified Power BI Connector, OneStream is now extending its reach into the Microsoft Fabric ecosystem. Users can now natively combine and analyze OneStream data alongside other enterprise sources in Microsoft Fabric-unlocking new insights across the business all within an end-to-end, intelligent solution used by most Finance leaders.

OneStream Version 9 Now Available to Streamline Core Finance Operations

OneStream also announced the general availability of Version 9 of its platform. This latest release reflects OneStream's continued investment in performance, scalability, and analytics-equipping customers to do more with their data, streamline financial operations, and confidently navigate uncertainty.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,600 customers, including 17% of the Fortune 500, more than 300 go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and over 1,500 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance. To learn more, visit onestream.

