Square 9'S Inquireai Sets A New Standard For Intelligent Capture Automation

InquireAI extracts data from scanned images, PDFs, emails, line-item data, and even handwritten notes, regardless of the document's format or structure. Moreover, this generative AI-driven technology eliminates the costly and time-consuming implementations and maintenance typically associated with document capture implementations. InquireAI's high level of accuracy works in tandem with the Square 9 platform's powerful no-code workflows and integrations to deliver high-value data to all of your automation endeavors.

These AI-driven automation efforts are discussed in detail in Square 9's Expert Guide to Intelligent Capture Automation, providing key insights to those looking for new solutions.

"Effective business decisions rely heavily on high-value data, and AI-driven automation only increases that reliance," explains Steve Young, Square 9 President and CEO. "InquireAI allows you to leverage more of your data and puts it into motion throughout your organization simply by asking for it using easily written, natural language prompts."

With Square 9's Generative AI-Driven Platform, you'll benefit from:



Effortlessly Access Your Data Instantly extract data with nearly 100% accuracy for use throughout your business.

Automate Your Entire Document Process – Seamlessly route data for approvals, notifications, workflow execution, and more. Seamlessly Integrate Across Solutions – Connect your data across applications to eliminate silos and maximize efficiency.

Start experiencing the benefits of InquireAI today. Test its capabilities on purchase orders , sales orders , and contracts , or schedule a consultation with Square 9 to discuss your specific needs.

For more information on intelligent capture automation, its benefits, and strategies for effective automation, check out Square 9's Expert Guide for Intelligent Capture Automation .

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent information management platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done. With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit .

