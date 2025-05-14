Insightsoftware Unveils New Leadership And Expands Business Unit Model To Accelerate Innovation For The Office Of The CFO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organizational shift to four business units sharpens market focus, strengthening AI-powered product development, customer experience, and operational scale

RALEIGH, N.C., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware , the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, recently finalized a strategic realignment into four dedicated business units: ERP Reporting & BI, EPM, Controllership, and Data & Analytics. This new structure mirrors how modern finance teams operate, enabling insightsoftware to align with the evolving needs of CFOs and their organizations. By aligning to key functional areas within the Office of the CFO, the company is deepening its market focus, accelerating AI-powered product innovation, and enhancing the customer experience across its global footprint.

“As we scale and adapt to market demands, we've refined our organizational structure to help us move faster and remain close to our customers,” said Mike Sullivan, CEO of insightsoftware.“Expanding to four business units sharpens our focus on innovation, accelerates product development, and creates new opportunities to enhance how we work with customers and partners. Our newly appointed leaders will play a key role in delivering the speed, agility, and insight that today's CFOs demand.”

As part of this evolution, insightsoftware is also announcing new Executive Leadership Team members:

Jennifer Warawa joins as General Manager of the Controllership business unit. With more than 25 years of experience in the Office of the CFO landscape, Jennifer brings a proven track record of operational excellence and customer-centric product development. Most recently, she served as president of North America at QuickFee, a payment technology platform. Prior to that, she held executive roles at Sage, where she focused on commercial strategy, partner development, and driving innovation across global markets. In her new role, Jennifer will oversee the equity management, lease lifecycle management, and tax reporting solutions, enhancing insightsoftware's ability to deliver trusted and effective solutions for its customers.

Chad Theule joins insightsoftware as Chief Customer Officer. He is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience in customer success, leadership, and sales. Chad's background includes serving as Vice President of Go-To-Market success at UKG, where he led initiatives to improve customer outcomes and expand relationships with key partners. At insightsoftware, Chad will focus on enhancing the customer experience, optimizing customer success strategies, and deepening relationships with customers.

Lindsey Paschal has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer. Since joining insightsoftware in 2020, Lindsey has been instrumental in shaping and scaling the Marketing organization, most recently as SVP, Global Growth Marketing. She has been a pillar of the department, leading rapid expansion of the team and helping to realign Marketing with the company's evolving business unit structure. Previously, Lindsey held leadership positions at Relias, a B2B software company serving healthcare organizations, where she led product marketing teams and stood up a corporate marketing function. As CMO of insightsoftware, she will drive global marketing initiatives, focusing on brand growth, customer engagement, and driving impactful results that push the company toward its strategic objectives.

Finance teams are under immense pressure to make high-stakes decisions with speed and precision. With extensive financial reporting solutions that drive efficiency, ensure compliance, and enhance agility, insightsoftware is empowering teams to build the resilience required to navigate any environment. As insightsoftware continues to scale and innovate, its strategic realignment and leadership appointments strengthen the company's ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service to the Office of the CFO.

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity.

