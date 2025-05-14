Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion

Whale.io , the leading crypto casino and sportsbook, multichain platform, is doubling down on its mission to empower players with the launch of its new“Wager & Earn” campaign, and users can now convert $WHALE tokens from Wheel of Whales to Whale.io. These updates mark significant steps toward the highly anticipated $WHALE Token Generation Event (TGE), offering players unprecedented opportunities to stack tokens, double their holdings, and prepare for the token's upcoming launch. With a thriving community and a commitment to accessibility, Whale.io is setting the stage for a fair launch and game-changing moment in crypto gaming.

“Wager & Earn”: Stack $WHALE Tokens with Every Bet

The“Wager & Earn” campaign is latest innovation, designed to reward players for doing what they love-playing. The premise is simple yet powerful: every bet placed on Whale.io earns players XP, and each XP translates directly into one $WHALE token added to their balance in real time. Whether spinning slots, betting on live casino games, or wagering on sports, every action counts toward building a $WHALE stack before the token officially hits the blockchain.

The current campaign encourages players to increase their $WHALE token holdings in advance of the upcoming token generation event (TGE). Upon launch, token holders are expected to gain access to a range of platform-specific benefits. These include staking functionalities, in-game utilities, access to limited merchandise, project updates, and additional utility within the Whale.io ecosystem.

By linking token accrual to gameplay activities, Whale.io aims to integrate community participation into the broader token framework, thereby reinforcing engagement through functional incentives within the platform's ecosystem.

Extended $WHALE Token Conversion from Wheel of Whales

In another major update, users can now bring their $WHALE tokens from Wheel of Whales to The conversion window is open for only 14 days, so all token holders need to be quick not to lose their hard earned tokens. This two weeks ensures that every player has the chance to bring their Wheel of Whales earnings-generated through spins or missions-into the Whale.io ecosystem, aligning their holdings with the platform's upcoming TGE.

The conversion process is a critical step toward the $WHALE token's launch, consolidating tokens from Wheel of Whales, a play-to-earn game with 6 millions of players and billions of tokens generated, into unified platform. To sweeten the deal, Whale.io is introducing an exciting“Double or Nothing” feature for converted tokens. Players who transfer their $WHALE tokens from Wheel of Whales to Whale.io can opt to play a coin flip game, wagering all or a portion of their tokens for a chance to double their holdings. This high-stakes opportunity adds an extra layer of thrill, allowing players to go big and potentially amplify their $WHALE stack.

A Step Closer to the $WHALE TGE

These updates bring Whale.io closer to its $WHALE TGE, a landmark event that will introduce the token to the broader crypto market. Unlike traditional token launches, $WHALE is backed by a successful business with a large, engaged community of over 15 million players. The token's utility is deeply integrated into ecosystem, enabling staking, gameplay, and access to exclusive perks like exclusive merchandise and special events. Buyback promise, which reinvests 10% of monthly casino revenue to buy back $WHALE tokens, further enhances the token's value by reducing the circulating supply over time.

By allowing users to convert tokens from Wheel of Whales to Whale platform and launching“Wager & Earn” campaign, Whale.io has launched another phase in their token launch roadmap and brings $WHALE into their entertainment hub ahead of the TGE. The“Double or Nothing” coin flip adds an element of excitement, rewarding bold players with the potential for exponential gains. These initiatives reflect community-first approach, avoiding venture capital or private rounds to ensure that retail players and loyal users are the primary beneficiaries of the token's success.

Why $WHALE Stands Out

The $WHALE token is poised for a successful launch thanks to its strong foundation and unique features:



Thriving Business Backing: crypto casino and sportsbook generates significant revenue, fueling the $WHALE token's utility and value. The platform's growth directly supports token demand.

Real-Time Earning: The“Wager & Earn” campaign lets players accumulate $WHALE tokens through everyday gameplay, making it easy to collect tokens without leaving the platform ahead of the TGE.

Community Focus: With no VC involvement, $WHALE is designed to reward retail players and the Whale community, fostering wealth-building opportunities. Utility and Innovation: From staking rewards to exclusive games in development, $WHALE will power a range of experiences on Whale.io

About Whale.io

