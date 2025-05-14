403
EU Reaches Agreement on Russia Sanctions Package
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the European Union successfully reached an agreement on a new set of sanctions targeting Russia in response to its ongoing aggression towards Ukraine, as confirmed by the bloc’s foreign policy leader.
Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, expressed her satisfaction with the agreement and shared her thoughts on the matter via the social media platform X.
In her statement, she emphasized, "We are upping the pressure on Russia to end its war."
Kallas further explained that the new sanctions will focus on additional measures aimed at disrupting Russia’s clandestine fleet, which has been involved in the illegal transportation of oil.
She stressed that these actions are intended to cut off critical revenue streams that are used to finance "Putin’s aggression" in Ukraine, thereby intensifying the pressure on Russia to halt its military operations.
