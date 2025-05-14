403
NATO Hails Turkey's Key Role in Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte commended Turkey's key involvement in peace talks in Istanbul aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He referred to Turkish President Erdogan as "an amazing leader within NATO and really respected by the colleagues."
Rutte stated to a news agency, “I think there is this window of opportunity this week, but also in the next 10 days, 2 weeks, to really bring the whole issue of Ukraine to a better place. Under the leadership, of course, of President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, but also very much steered by the American government. And Türkiye plays a big role here,” particularly during the Istanbul peace discussions.
Regarding the potential sale of Eurofighter jets to Turkey, Rutte urged against imposing restrictions on arms sales between NATO allies, stating, “I encourage not imposing restrictions on arms sales by one ally on another. This should not happen within the alliance.”
Rutte also stressed the significance of Turkey's defense industry to NATO, noting that “The Turkish defense industry is crucial to the overall alliance.” He added, “For example, in Texas, there are factories producing ammunition. They could not have done that without the close cooperation of the companies here in Türkiye. This is just one of many examples.”
Addressing the threat of terrorism, Rutte stated, “We know that Türkiye generally is one of the allies within NATO hit hardest by terrorist attacks.”
