Milestone Operations & Maintenance Contract Strengthens Partnership Between Ethosenergy And Raban Al Safina Group

The Maisan Combined Cycle Power Plant

BAGHDAD, IRAQ, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EthosEnergy , a global independent service provider for rotating equipment, has secured a multimillion-dollar Operations and Maintenance (O&M) contract for the Maisan Combined Cycle Power Plant, near Basra, Iraq.

The O&M contract, which lasts for three years, represents a significant milestone for EthosEnergy. The company already has 47 gigawatts (GW) of O&M experience and has managed more than 100 facilities across 10 countries; however, this is its first contract for comprehensive third-party Care, Custody and Control in the Middle East.

The 850 MW facility is operated by Maisan Power Company (MPC), which is part of Raban Al Safina (RAS) Group . Last year, EthosEnergy and RAS signed a joint venture agreement in Iraq including the construction of a purpose-built gas turbine component repair facility near Baghdad.

Iain O'Brien SVP of O&M at EthosEnergy, said: "The signing of this new contract significantly strengthens our strategic partnership with RAS Group and expands our presence in Iraq and its neighboring countries. It highlights EthosEnergy's commitment to growing our O&M business and aligns with our strategy for the Middle East, a region that presents substantial growth opportunities."

"We are excited about the opportunities this contract brings and look forward to continuing our successful collaboration. In a region where temperatures can soar to 50o C in summer, we take pride in assisting the local community to secure the reliable power they need.”

Mr Saadi Saihood, Chairman of RAS Group, said:“We are dedicated to developing and investing in the Maisan Combined Cycle Power Plant. Building upon our joint venture with EthosEnergy, this contract further strengthens our ability to deliver safe, sustainable, and stable power to the Iraqi national grid."

"EthosEnergy is recognized as one of the world's top performers in O&M. Utilizing their engineering expertise and knowledge of best practices demonstrates our deep commitment to quality and will help ensure power generation in Iraq.”

The Maisan Combined Cycle Power Plant was developed by MPC, in accordance with a long-term power purchase contract with the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity with a total investment value of USD 1 billion. Construction began in 2019, and the plant commenced operations in June 2022, generating electrical power and dispatching it to the Iraqi national grid.

The plant features two Siemens Energy SGT5-4000F gas turbine generator sets, one SST5-4000 steam turbine, one SGen5-2000H electric generator, and balance of plant systems. EthosEnergy will oversee operations, routine inspections, and both regular and preventive maintenance for all power plant equipment, acting on behalf of MPC in managing the long-term O&M service agreement.

# # #

About EthosEnergy

EthosEnergy turns on potential to deliver services and solutions globally for rotating equipment to make energy affordable, available, and sustainable. Tailoring solutions for the power, oil & gas, industrial and aerospace markets, so customers can achieve more.

EthosEnergy is a leader in providing flexible delivery and broad expertise to its customers. Its local teams go above and beyond customer expectations with their services and support. EthosEnergy has a strong track record of extensive maintenance and customer service.

For more information:

About RAS Group

The Saihood family's Raban Al Safina (RAS) Group of companies is the driving force behind all sectors of Iraq's current and dynamic growth.

Founded in 1997, the RAS Group comprises 38 companies servicing a wide range of sectors including power and renewable energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, technology.

The group currently employs more than 4,000 people, contributing to national employment sector needs.

For more information:

Molly LeCronier

Anomolly for EthosEnergy

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.