Gaming Powers Tencent’s First-Quarter Revenue Growth
(MENAFN) Tencent, one of China's leading technology firms, reported a 13% increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2025, driven largely by strong performance in its gaming business.
The company announced it generated 180.02 billion yuan ($25 billion) in revenue during the quarter, according to its official statement.
Net profit also saw a 14% rise compared to the same period last year, reaching 47.8 billion yuan ($6.63 billion).
Tencent's gaming segment continues to be the cornerstone of its financial success, maintaining its position as a global powerhouse in the industry.
Sales from its domestic gaming operations climbed 24% year-on-year to 42.9 billion yuan ($5.95 billion), propelled by the popularity of titles like "Honor of Kings," "Peacekeeper Elite," and the newer "DnF Mobile."
International gaming revenue also saw notable growth, increasing 23% to 16.6 billion yuan ($2.3 billion), supported by continued strong performance from games such as "Brawl Stars" and "PUBG Mobile."
In addition to gaming, Tencent operates WeChat, China’s dominant messaging platform, which offers in-app games and boasts over 1.4 billion monthly active users.
"During the first quarter of 2025, our high-quality revenue streams sustained their solid growth trajectory. AI capabilities already contributed tangibly to our businesses, such as performance advertising and evergreen games," the company shared in the statement.
"We also stepped up our spending on new AI opportunities, such as the Yuanbao application and AI in Weixin. We believe the operating leverage from our existing high-quality revenue streams will help absorb the additional costs associated with these AI-related investments and contribute to healthy financial performance during this investment phase," it further noted.
