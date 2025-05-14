Regenerate Technology Commences U.S. Expansion Strategy Aiming To Become The Nation's Leading Battery Company

“Regenerate Technology USA” - Battery industry veteran Raymond Brown named as President to lead an aggressive growth strategy in North America.

- Dr. David BatstoneNV, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Regenerate Technology Global, Inc., a developer and provider of advanced technologies and services for the global battery energy supply chain, announced today that it has commenced its North American expansion strategy with the formation of“Regenerate Technology USA, Inc,” a wholly-owned operating subsidiary. Regenerate Technology USA will build on the Company's significant progress to date including acquisition of key battery technology patents, acquisitions and growth of multiple operating companies, and enhancement of technical and operating management teams.Regenerate Technology owns ground-breaking battery technology patents which dramatically improve the environmental impact, energy usage, and battery energy material associated with the re-use of end-of-life batteries. This technology was created in conjunction with researchers at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom. Regenerate's patented process has the potential to revolutionize the US$80 billion global market for lead-acid battery recycling, a market that is projected to grow worldwide over the next decade even as the transition to lithium-ion and other battery types continues at a rapid pace.Dr. David Batstone, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Regenerate Technology Global and its operating subsidiaries stated,“Regenerate is uniquely positioned to be a leader in existing battery markets, and the evolution of battery energy and the circular battery materials supply chain. In fact, our U.S. expansion strategy already includes significant business development at multiple potential sites, and negotiation of strategic agreements in both lead-acid batteries and lithium-ion battery recycling. We make the process cleaner, more efficient, and more profitable for our clients and business partners. Regenerate Technology USA will play an important role as government agencies at all levels and major industry participants align on the need for next generation solutions for the manufacturing and re-use of batteries. We are very excited that Raymond Brown has agreed to join Regenerate USA as a Director and President.”Mr. Brown has nearly four decades of professional experience in the battery and automotive industries. His experience spans the globe and includes executive leadership, board membership, and consulting for some of the world's largest battery manufacturers. His industry involvement includes global supply chains for General Motors, Ford, BMW, VW, Mercedes, Honda, Mazda, and others. He played a key role in the acquisition strategy and execution for Johnson Controls, growing its U.S. base into a global leader. Mr. Brown was also deeply involved in the planning and building of numerous production facilities in multiple countries and developed and launched new businesses in Latin America, India, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.David Batstone stated,“We are incredibly fortunate to have Ray Brown as part of Regenerate Technology USA and he will be a driving force in evaluating and acquiring businesses, initiating and managing joint ventures, planning new facilities, and achieving rapid market penetration. Ray is already working to build a team to accelerate the commercial launch of Regenerate Technology USA's operations.”Previously, during 2024 the Company established“Regenerate Europe” to acquire key facilities and operating companies in Europe, including two companies in Sweden providing advanced battery services. The acquisition represents a key addition to Regenerate's existing battery technology and battery processing strategy, and additional acquisitions and major business development initiatives are planned in Europe in 2025.About Regenerate Technology Global, Inc.Through strategic acquisitions and internal development of advanced technologies, Regenerate Technology Global Inc., a privately-held Delaware corporation, is becoming a leader in the worldwide transition towards sustainable battery technologies, fueled by government and corporate mandates globally for cleaner recycling, re-use, and other sourcing of more efficient battery materials. The global battery industry for vehicles, off-grid power, emergency back-ups, communications, and other critical uses is in a generational transition worldwide. Regenerate's intellectual property, patents, industry expertise, multi-national operations, and business development strategy are positioning the Company to be a market leader in assisting manufacturers and other industry participants to navigate this rapid transition while enabling clients to improve their economics and climate-related compliance.

