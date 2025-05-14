Commercial Bank Joins 4Th Edition Of MENA Insurtech Summit 2025 As Strategic Partner

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking solutions, was the Strategic Partner of the 4th edition of the MENA InsurTech Summit 2025, which took place in Doha.

Hosted by Qatar Insurance Group (QIC) in collaboration with the MENA InsurTech Association, this summit brought together insurtechs, investors, and insurance companies to connect over innovations, talents, partnerships, and capital, driving the future of insurance in the region.

Recognised as a leading force in insurance banking and the preferred partner of QIC, the Bank's role as Strategic Partner reaffirmed its position as a leading force shaping the insurance landscape across the MENA region.

Representing Commercial Bank, Sherif Gamil, Head of Assets and Insurance Business, participated in the panel“Rethinking Distribution: Bancassurance, Embedded Insurance & the New Frontiers” and shared his valuable insights and expertise on the matter.

Joseph Abraham, Group Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank, expressed the importance of taking part in the summit, stating:“The MENA InsurTech Summit 2025 is a yearly empowering event that contributes to the region's evolving insurance landscape, and we are proud to have been its strategic partner. Guided by our corporate strategy, we strive to be always at the forefront of banking - driven by innovation and insight.”