Diplomatic Fallout: India, Pakistan Expel Envoys Over Espionage Claims
(MENAFN) Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated as both nations expelled diplomats from their respective high commissions on Tuesday, each accusing the other's officials of espionage. This latest move intensifies the already strained relationship between the two countries, particularly in the context of ongoing border issues.
India initiated the expulsions by ordering a Pakistani diplomat to leave New Delhi. The Indian government stated that the diplomat was involved in "activities beyond his official role," implying espionage. The Indian Foreign Ministry also lodged a formal protest with Pakistan's representative in New Delhi regarding the diplomat's alleged actions.
“The Government of Pakistan has declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, as persona non grata for engaging in activities incompatible with his privileged status” the ministry stated on Tuesday. Islamabad also issued a formal diplomatic protest.
These actions follow closely on the heels of a recently announced military pause between the South Asian neighbors after a period of heightened tension. Furthermore, diplomatic relations between the two countries were already downgraded last month following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.
Following the aforementioned attack, New Delhi implemented substantial measures to curtail its diplomatic and trade ties with Islamabad. These measures included impacts on diplomatic missions and visa services for Pakistani citizens. Additionally, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a crucial agreement for sharing the water resources of the Indus River system.
According to Indian media reports, the expulsion of the Pakistani diplomat is linked to alleged leaks of sensitive information and photographs concerning Indian Army cantonment areas and air bases to Pakistan's intelligence agency. Earlier, on Sunday, authorities in the Indian state of Punjab reportedly arrested two individuals for allegedly providing classified Indian Army information to a Pakistani operative, as reported by a news agency.
