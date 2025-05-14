403
Germany learns nothing from Holocaust
(MENAFN) A provocative poster displayed during a recent pro-Israel event in Berlin has triggered backlash and controversy, raising questions about Germany's stance on Israel amid accusations of genocide in Gaza.
The incident occurred in late April at an “Israel Day” celebration hosted by the Deutsch-Israelische Gesellschaft (DIG), a powerful and state-funded organization that promotes German-Israeli relations. The event, essentially a street gathering with food and speeches, featured catering by Feinberg’s, a restaurant specializing in what it brands as Israeli cuisine—though many Palestinians view the dishes as cultural appropriation.
The controversy centered around a promotional poster for a special melon smoothie sold at the event. The image featured a lion—often used as a symbol of Israel—wearing an apron with the Israeli flag and holding two glasses: one filled with chunks of watermelon, the other with a bright red smoothie and a tiny Israeli flag. The backdrop displayed numerous watermelons, many of which had been edited to resemble baby faces.
The accompanying slogan, written in both English and German, read: “Watermelon meets Zion. Israeli-style watermelon, shredded, mashed, and hacked to pieces.” The blood-red drink was also advertised as available with an alcoholic shot, adding a celebratory tone.
In Palestinian symbolism, watermelon is widely recognized as a sign of resistance. The blending of this imagery with childlike features—a psychological cue known as Kindchenschema, which naturally elicits protective and empathetic responses—made the poster especially disturbing to many observers. The implication appeared to be that Israel was crushing Palestinian children into pulp, turning suffering into something consumable and enjoyable.
Critics argue that the poster represents a blatant form of dehumanization, a known tactic used in genocidal propaganda. By ignoring or excusing this imagery, they claim, German institutions and the public are failing to confront a clear instance of harmful, dehumanizing rhetoric.
The incident has sparked renewed debate about Germany’s unwavering support for Israel and whether the nation, given its historical legacy, is turning a blind eye to abuses committed in the present.
