Trump Secures Massive Saudi Investment, Signals End to Syria Sanctions
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump finalized a monumental 600-billion-dollar investment deal with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday during a visit to Riyadh. The agreement, as outlined by the White House, spans multiple sectors, like "energy security, defense industry, technology leadership, and access to global infrastructure and critical minerals."
Among the highlights of the deal is what is described as "the largest defense sales agreement in history—nearly 142 billion dollars." Under this agreement, the U.S. will supply Saudi Arabia with advanced warfighting technology and services from a wide array of American defense companies.
"This deal represents a significant investment in Saudi Arabia's defense and regional security, built on American systems and training," the statement noted.
At an investment forum later, Trump announced he would be lifting sanctions on Syria. "I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance," he stated, adding that the U.S. had taken initial steps to restore relations with Damascus.
Trump also emphasized the positive relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, expressing hope that the kingdom would join the Abraham Accords—an agreement brokered by the U.S. during his first term aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and Arab nations.
