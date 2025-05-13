403
Trump's Qatar Visit To Generate Positive Vibe In The Region, Says Gulf Times Editor-In Chief
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald J Trump's visit to Qatar and the region generates a positive vibe while ensuring political stability in the region,” Gulf Times Editor-in-Chief Faisal Abdulhameed al-Mudahka has said.
Al-Mudahka, who noted that Trump's visit to the region assumes much significance, said the visit may see remarkable developments.“It's important to note that a positive vibe may come from a possible ceasefire in Gaza, a deal with Iran and a peace deal to end the Russia-Ukraine crisis,” he said noting that political stability will boost the economy in the region and improve the relations between the US and the region bringing stability and happiness.
He went on to say that two-thirds of the population of the region is youth and hope is important for stability. He explained that the relationship between the two countries in the economic, security and cultural sectors has been warm and strong.“Qatar contributes to the US economy by creating 500,000 jobs in the US with Qatar Airways aircraft being made by Boeing,” he said noting that Qatar is the major investor in ExxonMobil.
Al-Mudahka said the cooperation in the cultural and educational sectors is also strong.“There are US universities incubated in Education City,” he explained.“Qatar is an important ally of the US and the relationship between the two countries is going to grow further,” he said.
“Energy is one of the possible important subjects of discussion during the visit. Aviation, I believe, will be a big part of the conversation. Qatar Airways flies to ten states in the US and its planes are manufactured by Boeing. These are potential subjects during the visit,” al-Mudahka said adding that artificial intelligence (AI) is a very specific subject as the US is the leader in this technology and Qatar is playing the part of a big investor.
Al-Mudahka exuded confidence in Qatar exchanging its World Cup legacy and knowledge to the US, which is set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.“We have hosted one of the best World Cups,” he said. The Gulf Times Editor-in-Chief welcomed the US President with his delegation to Qatar hoping the visit would bring peace, prosperity and stability to the region.
