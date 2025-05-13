Aztec Group Taps Industry Powerhouse Tamara Sablic To Support U.S. Client Expansion

Strategic hire underscores Aztec's commitment to delivering customized client solutions and accelerating growth across the U.S. private markets.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aztec Group, a leading fund and investor services provider, has announced the appointment of Tamara Sablic as a Client Sales Director within its U.S. Commercial team. Based in New York, Tamara will be pivotal in driving the Group's client engagement and sales strategy across the region.

Tamara joins Aztec with extensive experience in the private markets space, having spent over 15 years driving commercial growth and building trusted relationships across a diverse range of clients and market segments.

Tamara Sablic, Client Sales Director at Aztec Group (PRNewsfoto/Aztec Group)

"I'm delighted to be joining an already successful U.S. team with a singular mindset of solving client challenges with creative and custom solutions," said Tamara Sablic. "Aztec's culture of excellence, innovation, and partnership aligns perfectly with my values. I'm looking forward to working with the team to deepen relationships and help our clients achieve their goals."

Tamara will lead commercial initiatives focused on expanding Aztec's presence in key U.S. markets, bringing a consultative approach and deep understanding of the alternative investment landscape to further enhance the Group's client-tailored service model.

Ore Adegbotolu, Head of U.S. Commercial, said, "Tamara brings a combination of commercial acumen, client-first thinking, and market insight. She's known for building long-standing partnerships that deliver real value, and her appointment marks an important step forward as we continue to scale and evolve our presence in the U.S."

Her appointment reflects Aztec's strategic focus on enhancing its commercial capabilities to meet the growing demand for custom fund and investor services' solutions.

Scott Kraemer, Head of Markets, U.S., added, "Tamara's appointment reflects the momentum we're building, and our clear intent to lead with substance. As client needs become more sophisticated, the ability to engage with depth and agility is key. Tamara strengthens our ability to do just that. I am thrilled to be working alongside her once again."

This appointment reflects Aztec Group's continued investment in its people and platform as it expands its presence in the U.S., following the opening of offices in Philadelphia and New York City over the past few years.

Over the past year, Aztec Group has strengthened its U.S. operations through strategic hires and targeted investments in private credit and real assets - enhancing its position as a full-service provider for the alternative investment community.

About the Aztec Group

Established in 2001, the Aztec Group is an award-winning independent provider of fund and corporate services, employing more than 2,200 people across the UK, U.S., Luxembourg, Ireland and the Channel Islands. Owner-managed, the Group specialises in alternative investments, administering more than $600 billion in assets, 450 funds and 4,500 entities for a range of clients, spanning the major asset classes including private equity, venture capital, private debt, real estate and infrastructure.

