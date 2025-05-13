Metaplanet Surpasses El Salvador In Bitcoin Holdings Amid Strategic Treasury Shift

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Tokyo-based Metaplanet Inc. has overtaken El Salvador in Bitcoin reserves, now holding 6,796 BTC compared to the Central American nation's 6,170 BTC. This milestone positions Metaplanet as Asia's leading corporate Bitcoin holder and the first publicly listed Japanese firm to adopt Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset.

The company's aggressive accumulation strategy, initiated in April 2024, has led to a staggering 5,250% surge in its stock price over the past year. This growth trajectory has been further bolstered by its inclusion in the MSCI Japan Index, effective February 28, 2025, enhancing its visibility among institutional investors.

Central to Metaplanet's strategy is its ambitious“21 Million Plan,” aiming to acquire 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 and 21,000 BTC by 2026. To finance this, the company has raised approximately ¥116 billion through the issuance of 21 million shares via moving strike warrants, marking the largest Bitcoin-focused capital raise in Asian equity market history.

CEO Simon Gerovich has emphasized Bitcoin's role as a hedge against Japan's economic challenges, including high debt levels and currency depreciation. He stated that the company's pivot to a Bitcoin-centric strategy has transformed it from a“zombie” company into a market leader.

Metaplanet's financial performance reflects this transformation, with a reported 309.82% Bitcoin yield in Q4 2024 and a market capitalization increase of 11,800% over the past year. The company's shareholder base has expanded significantly, now exceeding 50,000 investors.

In addition to its financial endeavors, Metaplanet is promoting Bitcoin adoption through initiatives like the upcoming launch of“The Bitcoin Hotel” in Tokyo, set to open in Q3 2025. This establishment aims to serve as a hub for Bitcoin education and community engagement.

Metaplanet's approach mirrors that of U.S.-based Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, which holds over 553,000 BTC. Both companies exemplify a growing trend of corporations integrating Bitcoin into their treasury strategies as a means of preserving value and driving growth.

