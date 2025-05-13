Gotthard Pass To Re-Open On Friday
With the opening of the Gotthard Pass, the seasonal exit extension at the A2 exit in Göschenen will be put into operation, the report continued.
When there is a traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal, many drivers divert to the cantonal road through Wassen. This extended exit at Göschenen is there to prevent this. It begins shortly after the Wassen entrance and is around three kilometres long. This exit is only in operation in summer – as long as the Gotthard Pass is open, according to the Federal Roads Office.
+ Swiss politicians want year-round opening of Gotthard pass
The Susten Pass is scheduled to open on Friday at 10am, as far as Sustenbrüggli. According to the Uri construction department, the winter closure will last until mid-June. The Furka Pass remains closed. Due to construction work on the Valais side, it is planned to open towards the end of May. The Oberalp Pass and the Klausen Pass are already open.
The construction department gives all opening dates without guarantee. Depending on the weather, they could be“postponed by up to two weeks”. It is recommended that drivers check the road conditions before travelling over the pass.
