With Immigration Enforcement Rising In Texas, Sigo Seguros Launches 'Drive Without Fear' To Educate Undocumented Drivers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of the initiative, Sigo Seguros has developed educational materials designed to equip undocumented drivers with clear, actionable guidance. The information is being disseminated through local organizations such as Prosper West, SAGE, and Avenida Guadelupe, providing detailed instructions on what to do in various driving situations.

The educational resources emphasize the importance of always carrying essential documents, such as a driver's license when applicable, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance, to ensure compliance with state regulations. In the event of being pulled over, drivers are advised to stay calm, keep their hands visible, and provide only the required documents while exercising their right to remain silent to avoid self-incrimination. If detained, individuals are encouraged to contact a trusted immigration lawyer immediately, remain silent, and refrain from signing any documents without legal representation. The campaign also promotes proactive preparedness, urging drivers to familiarize themselves with their rights in advance, save a trusted attorney's contact information, and ensure their family members know what steps to take if they are detained.

Unlike many traditional insurance companies, Sigo does not require a U.S. driver's license to obtain coverage. Any form of valid identification-such as a passport, consular ID, or even a library card-can be used to secure auto insurance. In addition, they require no credit score, which ensures that more individuals, regardless of their immigration status, have access to the coverage they need to drive legally and with peace of mind.

Sigo Seguros believes deeply in continuing to integrate its mission and values into the San Antonio community in a rich culture with which it so passionately aligns. The company has become a supporter of the growth of the city, underserved individuals and families, as well as charitable initiatives. The team connected with Avenida Guadalupe and its charitable giving efforts beginning in 2024, along with other non-profit and community-empowering efforts.

About Sigo Seguros

Sigo Seguros is an inclusive, auto insurance provider dedicated to serving traditionally underserved communities. The company prioritizes transparency, fairness, and accessibility, eliminating common barriers such as credit checks and hidden fees that often prevent individuals from securing affordable insurance. With Spanish-language support and a mobile-first experience, Sigo Seguros ensures that all drivers, regardless of background, can obtain the coverage they need with confidence and ease. By championing equitable access to insurance and advocating for the rights of all drivers, Sigo Seguros is paving the way for a more inclusive and secure driving experience.

