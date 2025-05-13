Minercards Announces Strategic Pivot To Dogecoin Mining And Global Expansion Amid Rising Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minercards, the cloud-based cryptocurrency mining platform founded by visionary entrepreneur Jin Wei, today announced a major strategic shift to prioritize Dogecoin mining and expand operations globally. The move comes amid increasing global interest in more accessible and energy-efficient cryptocurrencies.

Founded in 2017, Minercards has long been recognized for its user-friendly cloud mining platform, enabling individuals worldwide to mine Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies without the need for expensive hardware. However, with the rising cost and complexity of Bitcoin mining following the 2020 halving, the company is now focusing on scalable alternatives-most notably, Dogecoin.

“The mining landscape is evolving,” said Jin Wei, Founder and CEO of Minercards.“We believe Dogecoin presents one of the best opportunities for everyday users to benefit from crypto mining. It's low-cost, efficient, and gaining real-world traction.”

Backed by public interest and mainstream endorsements-including that of Elon Musk-Dogecoin has seen a surge in popularity. It's currently being accepted by an increasing number of merchants and is widely considered one of the top contenders for broader adoption in the crypto economy.

In tandem with this strategic focus, Minercards is also expanding its global infrastructure. In response to China's regulatory changes on cryptocurrency mining, the company has successfully relocated a significant portion of its mining operations to energy-efficient regions including Iceland, Kazakhstan, and Ireland. These countries offer robust energy resources and pro-mining policies that align with Minercards' long-term sustainability goals.

The platform's transparent dashboard gives users real-time access to mining data-including block performance and reward tracking-ensuring users stay informed and in control. With new updates rolling out to optimize Dogecoin mining, Minercards aims to empower both seasoned miners and newcomers alike.

“Our mission has always been to democratize access to mining,” Jin Wei added.“This pivot to Dogecoin allows us to stay ahead of market trends while continuing to provide inclusive, scalable, and transparent mining solutions.”

Minercards' realignment with user demand positions it as a leading player in the next wave of cloud mining innovation. The company will continue to support multi-coin mining, but its emphasis on Dogecoin is expected to set a new benchmark in the industry.

About Minercards

Minercards is a cloud-based cryptocurrency mining platform founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Jin Wei. Built on the mission of making mining accessible to all, Minercards allows users to rent processing power and mine cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin through a secure, transparent, and user-friendly platform.

Adriano Silva Correa

