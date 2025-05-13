Create A Shift Concludes Transformative Franchise Partnership With Bodybar Pilates

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Led by CEO Danielle Wright, Create a Shift propels boutique fitness brand to unprecedented growth.

- Danielle WrightTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Create A Shift, a full-service fractional franchise development organization, announced today the conclusion of its impactful partnership with Bodybar Pilates. Over the past three years, Create A Shift has supported Bodybar's expansion into a nationally recognized franchise, helping award over 150 territories and contributing to the brand's rise to a top ranking on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list.Led by Founder and Certified Franchise Executive Danielle Wright, alongside franchise veterans Rich Roneree and Shannon Rooney, Create A Shift has worked closely with Bodybar to build a responsible and strategic growth model tailored to micro-emerging brands. The collaboration has been instrumental in setting a new standard for franchise development in the boutique fitness industry.“Every brand hits an inflection point in its growth,” said Danielle Wright, CFE and Founder of Create A Shift.“It is with great excitement that we helped Bodybar reach its growth goals, expand its team, and become a must-have franchise in the boutique fitness segment. We wish Bodybar continued success and will proudly cheer them on from the sidelines.”As Create A Shift sunsets its work with Bodybar Pilates, the team looks ahead to new opportunities to help emerging franchise brands scale with purpose, clarity, and long-term vision.About Create A ShiftCreate A Shift is a boutique franchise coaching and development firm that partners with micro-emerging brands to scale franchise systems with integrity. Through fractional development services and expert guidance, Create A Shift helps brands build the foundation for sustainable growth.

