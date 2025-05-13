Saudi Arabia Enterprise ICT Market Analysis Report 2025: AI And Cloud Technologies Propel ICT Expansion - Competition, Forecast & Opportunities To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Saudi Arabia Enterprise ICT Market is projected to grow from USD 12.1 billion in 2024 to USD 22.84 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11%. Driven by Vision 2030, the market benefits from increased digital transformation, technology investments, smart city initiatives, and emerging technologies like AI and IoT.
Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Enterprise ICT Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Saudi Arabia Enterprise ICT Market, valued at USD 12.1 billion in 2024, is anticipated to surge to USD 22.84 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%.
This growth is primarily driven by the nation's Vision 2030 initiative, which focuses on reducing oil dependency by investing heavily in digital transformation and technology adoption across various sectors. The Saudi government's initiatives in developing smart cities and fostering innovation significantly amplify the demand for ICT solutions.
Adoption of advanced technologies like cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) is thriving, influenced further by the pandemic's emphasis on remote work and digital communication. The government's strategy has seen substantial investments in digital infrastructure, contributing USD 6.40 billion toward developing data centers, enhancing telecommunications, and expanding 5G capabilities.
Key industry sectors, including healthcare, finance, and manufacturing, are pivoting towards digitalization, adopting solutions like electronic health records, fintech innovations, and smart manufacturing processes. These sectors' moves towards digital transformation drive the robust demand for Enterprise ICT services and solutions.
Cybersecurity stands out as a major focus due to rising cyber threats and the necessity to protect data integrity. Extensive cybersecurity regulations have boosted demand for network protection, threat intelligence, and robust security frameworks, with significant opportunities for cybersecurity solution providers.
The market's growth trajectory is also fueled by the adoption of emerging technologies. AI, IoT, and big data analytics allow businesses to streamline operations, automate processes, and provide data-driven insights. Saudi Arabia is furthering this growth with initiatives like the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).
However, challenges like the limited pool of digital talent and connectivity issues in rural areas persist. Addressing these involves expanding digital skills training and improving infrastructure. Opportunities abound for providers equipped to offer solutions that tackle these hurdles.
Riyadh remains a pivotal region, fostering numerous enterprises, with its strong infrastructure serving as the backbone for the Enterprise ICT market. The software segment is notably leading this charge, driven by an uptake in cloud-based and AI-driven software solutions.
Prominent players steering the market include IBM Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Inc., Cisco System Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and Accenture PLC. As businesses in Saudi Arabia continue prioritizing digital solutions, both local and international ICT providers are well-positioned to capitalize on this burgeoning market.
