Indian Platforms Remove Pakistani Celebrities Following Cross-Border Hostilities

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In the wake of recent cross-border hostilities, several Indian music and film platforms have removed Pakistani actors' images from posters and album covers.

Fawad Khan, who starred in the Bollywood film Kapoor & Sons, has been removed from the poster of the song Budhu Sa Mann, which is now unavailable on YouTube in India. However, the poster for his 2014 film Khoobsurat remains unchanged.

Similarly, actress Mahira Khan has been erased from the album cover of Raees, where she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The updated artwork now features only Shah Rukh Khan, omitting Mahira despite her lead role in the film.

Also Read: Mardan Solar Scheme Scandal Unfolds as Contractor Vanishes with Millions

Actress Mawra Hocane has also been affected. Her image has been removed from posters of Sanam Teri Kasam on platforms like Spotify and YouTube Music. Furthermore, she has reportedly been excluded from Sanam Teri Kasam 2.

Even globally renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam hasn't been spared. His name has been removed from the credits of songs he performed, sparking a wave of outrage on social media.

These removals come in the wake of India's launch of 'Operation Sindoor', reportedly in response to the Pahalgam incident. The operation was met with a strong and swift response from Pakistan's armed forces, silencing the aggression.

The move to erase Pakistani artists from Indian platforms has reignited debates around cultural censorship, with many criticizing the politicization of art and cross-border collaboration.