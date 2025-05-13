403
Taiwan's COVID-19 Cases Climb for Fifth Consecutive Week
(MENAFN) COVID-19 cases in Taiwan continue to climb, with nearly 10,000 individuals seeking medical attention last week, according to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a news outlet reported on Tuesday.
From May 4-10, Taiwan recorded 9,978 outpatient and emergency visits related to COVID-19, marking a 66% increase compared to the previous week. This increase represents the fifth consecutive week of rising cases, the CDC noted.
However, the total number of visits still remains below last year's peak of 23,324 for the same week, as reported by Lee Chia-lin, Deputy Director of the CDC's Epidemic Intelligence Center, during a routine briefing.
Lee also confirmed that between May 6-11, Taiwan recorded six fatalities and 34 severe new cases linked to COVID-19.
During the briefing, CDC Deputy Director-General Lo Yi-chun remarked that COVID-19 cases have been consistently increasing for five weeks, now reaching about 40% of the cases reported during the same period last year.
Lo also predicted that this year's peak in COVID-19 cases would occur in June, as infections have started to rise earlier than in 2023. Last year's peak came in early July, when clinic visits reached 134,000 in a single week.
Lo also predicted that this year's peak in COVID-19 cases would occur in June, as infections have started to rise earlier than in 2023. Last year's peak came in early July, when clinic visits reached 134,000 in a single week.
