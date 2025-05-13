The Ovarian Cancer Project Joins The Carebox Connect Network

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Helping Women with Gynecologic Cancers Find New Treatment Options

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carebox Healthcare Solutions, the leader in clinical trial patient engagement, today announced that the Ovarian Cancer Project, a nonprofit dedicated to educating to the symptoms and risks of ovarian and all gynecologic cancers and support has joined the Carebox Connect Network. This collaboration provides patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals an easy way to find and pre-qualify for relevant gynecological cancer clinical trials.Gynecologic cancers, including ovarian cancer, pose significant challenges due to their often late-stage diagnosis and limited treatment options. Ovarian cancer alone claims over 13,000 lives annually in the United States, with more than 19,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Early detection remains elusive, and treatment advancements rely heavily on clinical research. This partnership addresses these challenges by leveraging Carebox's powerful trial-matching capabilities and The Ovarian Cancer Project's extensive community network."For too many gynecologic cancer patients, accessing clinical trials feels like navigating a maze," said Marianne Hoover, Executive Director of the Ovarian Cancer Project. "Our collaboration with Carebox allows us to simplify that journey, ensuring our community has access to the latest treatment innovations. Moreover, it aligns with our mission to educate women about the symptoms and risks of gynecologic cancers, empowering them to take charge of their health.""We are honored to support the Ovarian Cancer Project and the women facing these devastating diagnoses," added Cara Bruzzi, Director of Services at Carebox. "By expanding access to clinical trials, we are helping connect patients to treatments that may improve their outcomes and quality of life. Our platform has successfully matched thousands of patients with gynecologic cancers to relevant trials, and we look forward to continuing this work."About Carebox Healthcare SolutionsCarebox revolutionizes clinical trial engagement with its Carebox ConnectTM platform, powered by condition-based matching algorithms that accelerate patient recruitment and enhance trial efficiency. Serving over two million patients globally, Carebox simplifies trial navigation while supporting sponsors in optimizing recruitment diversity and operational performance.About the Ovarian Cancer ProjectFounded in 2012, the Ovarian Cancer Project is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the community about the symptoms and risks of ovarian and all gynecologic cancers and providing supportive services for patients and their families affected by these cancers.The OCP has distributed over 5,000 Symptoms and Risks Cards for all gynecologic cancers and delivered more than 1,400 Comfort & Hope Totes to newly diagnosed gynecologic patients. Its programs include professionally facilitated support groups; yoga and meditation sessions led by an oncology-certified yoga instructor; Community Medicine and Coffee Talk, which offer survivors social and relaxing opportunities; a three-day Annual Retreat for gynecologic cancer survivors; and patient advocacy and mentoring.

