Israel says releasing of Israeli hostage won’t stop genocide
(MENAFN) As regional outlets stated on Monday, Israel will continue its ethnic cleansing in Gaza when Edan Alexander gets back to Israel, Edan Alexander who is an Israeli American hostage was freed with the mediation of the US as a third nation.
A news agency cited an unknown senior Israeli army representative saying “The moment Edan is on Israeli soil, we will resume attacks and continue the operational plan unless the political leadership decides otherwise.”
The soldier who carries two citizenships (An American and an Israeli) and was in an elite infantry unit on the Gaza border, was set free due to mediated talks headed by leader Donald Trump’s government and Hamas without Israel being involved.
Israel has evaluated approximately 58 Israeli hostages are still in Gaza, with 21 still lives.
At the meantime, exceeding 9,900 Palestinians are hostages in Israeli cells, as they meet abuse, deprivation from food, clinical negligence, as well as circumstances that caused many deaths, based on reports by Palestinian and Israeli news outlets and human rights organizations.
