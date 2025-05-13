Mobile Health Unveils Groundbreaking Employee Burnout Program Rooted In Clinical Success For Nurses

Comprehensive digital solutions address mental health, financial wellness, career support, and more.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health , a leading Digital Health, Wellbeing, and Rewards platform, today announced its new Employee Burnout Program -an innovative and fully digital solution that expands on the company's successful Nurse Burnout Program. Originally developed to tackle the urgent challenge of nurse attrition and mental exhaustion in healthcare settings, this program has now been adapted to empower workforces across all industries with robust, evidence-based support.

"After seeing significant results in reducing nurse burnout, we recognized that employees in every sector experience similar stressors and need immediate, seamless access to help," said Steve Parker, SVP of Sales & Marketing at Mobile Health . "Our program addresses the whole employee-offering mental and financial health guidance, job assistance, and even home-life resources under one cohesive platform."

Addressing a Nationwide Crisis



Nurse Burnout : With nearly 4 million registered nurses in the U.S., up to 80% who've worked in the same position for at least a year report burnout. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services estimates the direct and indirect costs of nurse stress at $200–$300 million annually . Impact on All Industries : Rising pressure, resource constraints, and work-life imbalance have amplified burnout concerns beyond healthcare - leaving employers urgently seeking effective interventions.

A Fully Digital EAP Program with Broad Reach

Mobile Health's new Employee Burnout Program seamlessly integrates into its existing Employee Assistance Program (EAP), delivering a wide range of resources, including:



Mental Health : 24/7 digital access to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), counseling, and on-demand support.

Financial Health : Budgeting tools, debt counseling, and financial planning advice for peace of mind.

Career & Job Assistance : Resume building, career coaching, and professional development guidance.

Health & Wellness : Nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle recommendations tailored to diverse employee needs. Home & Life Challenges : Resources for child care, elder care, caregiving for individuals with disabilities, and more.

Key Benefit : This unified platform approach ensures ease of use and a consistent user experience, driving 5–10X higher engagement compared to fragmented solutions that require multiple, disconnected apps or services.

Proven Mental Health Outcomes with CBT

Central to Mobile Health's approach is its Digital Care Paths for Mental Health , leveraging proven CBT methodologies:



95% of Users report post-program improvements.

65% Achieve Clinical Improvement , as measured by validated assessments. Significant Cost Savings confirmed by healthcare actuaries, demonstrating tangible ROI for employers.

"Clinical validation is at the heart of what we do," added Parker. "We use a scientifically backed burnout assessment to measure employees' baseline stress levels, then track improvements over time. Employers gain crucial insights into their team's mental well-being-and can monitor progress throughout the year."

Seamless Integration for Nursing

For healthcare organizations, Mobile Health's Nurse Support Program addresses unique industry challenges, providing evidence-based tools for preventing burnout, reducing turnover, and improving patient care. Many features of this new Employee Burnout Program-such as mental health resources, financial counseling, and family care support-can be instantly integrated into the Nurse Support Program, ensuring a consolidated experience that addresses healthcare professionals' unique pressures.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health is dedicated to transforming workforce well-being through comprehensive, data-driven, and user-friendly solutions. From engaging chronic care programs to high-impact mental health pathways, Mobile Health's unified platform empowers employees to thrive - benefiting both individuals and the organizations that rely on them.

For more information or to schedule a demo of Mobile Health's Employee Burnout Program, please visit mobilehealthconsumer or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Mobile Health, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED