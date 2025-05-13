403
Conflict, Disasters Drive Internal Displacement to Record High
(MENAFN) The number of people displaced within their own countries reached an all-time high of 83.4 million by the end of 2024, according to the Global Report on Internal Displacement 2025 released on Tuesday.
The report, issued by the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), reveals a staggering increase since 2018, with the current number now roughly equivalent to the population of Germany.
Nearly 90% of these displacements were driven by conflict and violence, with 73.5 million people forced to flee.
Sudan emerged as the country with the highest number of internally displaced people (IDPs), recording 11.6 million individuals—making up almost 60% of the global total. The entire population of Gaza also remains displaced.
"These latest numbers prove that internal displacement is not just a humanitarian crisis; it’s a clear development and political challenge that requires far more attention than it currently receives," stated Alexandra Bilak, IDMC Director.
In addition, disasters were responsible for 45.8 million internal displacements in 2024, marking the highest figure since records began in 2008. The U.S. accounted for 11 million of these disaster-related movements, the largest for any country in a single year. Climate events like cyclones and floods caused 99.5% of all disaster displacements.
"This year’s figures must act as a wake-up call for global solidarity," urged Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, criticizing the lack of political will and financial support as a "moral stain on humanity."
