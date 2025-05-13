Axiscare Wins 'Best In-Home Healthcare Platform' In 2025 Medtech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Now in its ninth year, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program received more than 4,500 submissions from organizations around the world. AxisCare stood out amongst the competition for its comprehensive, user-friendly platform that enables home care agencies to streamline operations, enhance caregiver efficiency, and improve client outcomes.

John Atkinson, AxisCare CTO and COO, said, "Winning the 'Best In-Home Healthcare Platform' in the MedTech Breakthrough Awards means our users' voices are shaping the future of home care technology. We're committed to turning user feedback into tools that help to streamline their operations, scale efficiently, and deliver the highest quality care to those who need it most."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories-including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and beyond-the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year's program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

"From customizable features to cutting-edge functionalities, AxisCare has emerged as a transformative force in the home care industry. In the home health sector, closed, rigid systems are the norm. Many agencies struggle with scaling and controlling their technology ecosystem while also navigating heavy compliance obligations," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Maintaining AxisCare as their central operational hub, creating a significant competitive advantage for home health agencies. Easy integrations, flexible features and EVV compliance offer a sophisticated system that eliminates the stress of potential penalties while also streamlining workflows and allowing agencies to focus on what truly matters: delivering exceptional care to their clients."

About AxisCare: As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, and VA Billing, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible. For more information visit axiscare .

About MedTech Breakthrough: Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough .

SOURCE AxisCare